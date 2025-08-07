Thomas Müller: Vancouver Whitecaps can accomplish "something special" 

"For me, the whole package is a very nice adventure," said Müller ahead of his blockbuster deal. "[But] I’m not coming to visit the city. I’m coming to Vancouver to win titles."

Should everything go to plan, Müller will add to his glittering résumé during his new MLS chapter.

Across 15-plus years with the German national team and Bayern Munich, the attacking midfielder has helped lift an astounding 33 titles. Most notably, his trophy haul includes the 2014 FIFA World Cup , 13 Bundesliga crowns, two UEFA Champions Leagues and two FIFA Club World Cups .

"We were joking that a few titles that he is still missing are the Canadian Championship, MLS Cup. He’s really hungry to win different and new titles."

"He’s won so many titles, literally every title that you can win with the club he was on," said sporting director Axel Schuster.

This follows Vancouver’s inspiring trip to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, defying expectations during head coach Jesper Sørensen’s first season.

Müller is well-positioned to do precisely that, with the Whitecaps in the Supporters’ Shield hunt and second in the Western Conference standings (45 points; 13W-5L-6D). They’re also in the Canadian Championship semifinals, eyeing a four-peat in that domestic competition.

"Let's do something special together." Müller is officially a 'Cap! Rep your club with the Peak Jersey, available at the Whitecaps FC Store in Gastown (385 Water St). 🌊 #VWFC x #TM13 pic.twitter.com/y9zudsAXvN

New path

Müller’s deal with Vancouver is guaranteed for the remainder of the 2025 season and includes a Designated Player option for 2026. He joins an attack headlined by striker Brian White and midfielder Ryan Gauld, who’s still recovering from a knee injury suffered early this season.

The 35-year-old will have ample opportunities to mesh with his new teammates, as six of Vancouver’s final nine regular-season games are at BC Place. That includes an Aug. 17 matchup with Houston Dynamo FC, which could be his debut (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"I think everybody knows that the city of Vancouver is very beautiful, worldwide known," said Müller. "But the Whitecaps are reaching for something special this year.