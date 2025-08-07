Thomas Müller: Vancouver Whitecaps can accomplish "something special" 

When Vancouver Whitecaps FC officially signed Thomas Müller on Wednesday, they added a serial winner.
Across 15-plus years with the German national team and Bayern Munich, the attacking midfielder has helped lift an astounding 33 titles. Most notably, his trophy haul includes the 2014 FIFA World Cup, 13 Bundesliga crowns, two UEFA Champions Leagues and two FIFA Club World Cups.
Should everything go to plan, Müller will add to his glittering résumé during his new MLS chapter.
"For me, the whole package is a very nice adventure," said Müller ahead of his blockbuster deal. "[But] I’m not coming to visit the city. I’m coming to Vancouver to win titles."
Early expectations
Müller is well-positioned to do precisely that, with the Whitecaps in the Supporters’ Shield hunt and second in the Western Conference standings (45 points; 13W-5L-6D). They’re also in the Canadian Championship semifinals, eyeing a four-peat in that domestic competition.
This follows Vancouver’s inspiring trip to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, defying expectations during head coach Jesper Sørensen’s first season.
"He’s won so many titles, literally every title that you can win with the club he was on," said sporting director Axel Schuster.
"We were joking that a few titles that he is still missing are the Canadian Championship, MLS Cup. He’s really hungry to win different and new titles."
New path
Müller’s deal with Vancouver is guaranteed for the remainder of the 2025 season and includes a Designated Player option for 2026. He joins an attack headlined by striker Brian White and midfielder Ryan Gauld, who’s still recovering from a knee injury suffered early this season.
The 35-year-old will have ample opportunities to mesh with his new teammates, as six of Vancouver’s final nine regular-season games are at BC Place. That includes an Aug. 17 matchup with Houston Dynamo FC, which could be his debut (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"I think everybody knows that the city of Vancouver is very beautiful, worldwide known," said Müller. "But the Whitecaps are reaching for something special this year.
"I’m a football player, so I’m always interested in what happens on the pitch. I saw some videos of the previous games and I think this year can be something special. I want to take my part."
Playoff push
Müller is also eager to experience the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and recognizes he’ll be challenged in unique ways.
"Mature players, they come to MLS, they don’t come just to fade out of their career," said Müller. "I think the top teams in MLS are quite good, and I’m looking forward to some of these playoff experiences.
"We don’t have it in Europe, just in the Champions League or the cups, so it’s also interesting for players playing a long time in Europe to come to MLS. Especially to Canada, I think it’s even something different."