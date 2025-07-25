Matchday 27: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

With the 2025 MLS All-Star Game done and dusted, the second half of the season is upon us. Now more than ever, every point matters – beginning with Matchday 27 this weekend.
On Friday, LAFC will look to build on their post-FIFA Club World Cup momentum against fellow Western Conference contenders the Portland Timbers.
Then on Saturday, Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati face off for the second time in as many weeks, in another marquee showdown with serious Supporters' Shield implications.
Can red-hot Charlotte FC make it four straight wins? Toronto FC will stand in their way at Bank of America Stadium.
- WHEN: Friday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Undefeated in four, LAFC want back in the Western Conference top four after last weekend's wild 3-3 draw with El Tráfico rivals the LA Galaxy.
Black & Gold talisman Denis Bouanga made history with his brace against the Gs, becoming the first player to score in six consecutive El Tráfico matches while passing Zlatan Ibrahimović for the second-most goals in derby history (10 goals).
Portland's All-Star selection, David Da Costa, missed this week's festivities due to a hamstring injury. According to head coach Phil Neville, the Portuguese midfielder has a "50-50" chance of featuring Friday night at BMO Stadium.
With or without Da Costa, the Timbers will look for a positive result in California after salvaging a dramatic 1-1 home draw against Minnesota United FC on Omir Fernandez's 92nd-minute equalizer.
Winless in three, a victory would vault Portland (34 points) over LAFC (36 points) in the Western Conference standings.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:15 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes
Miami return to Chase Stadium after most recently cruising to a 5-1 win at the New York Red Bulls.
However, the Herons will be without Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. The duo is unavailable due to their absence at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.
The Herons have won six of their last seven games, with their lone setback during this stretch a 3-0 loss at FC Cincinnati.
Cincinnati hold the Shield lead with 48 points, and a win in South Florida would further boost their credentials as a legit contender for best team of the 2025 regular season.
The main catalyst behind the Orange & Blue's success is Evander, whose 15g/8a has him among the favorites for Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors. The Brazilian playmaker flaunted his stellar form this week in Austin, stealing the show during Tuesday's 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.
But it hasn't been a one-man show for Cincy, who got a crucial game-winning goal from Luca Orellano in last weekend's 1-0 victory at Real Salt Lake that kept them atop the league standings.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Charlotte FC are enjoying their best form of the season, going undefeated in four, including three straight wins. The run is even more impressive considering they recently transferred star striker Patrick Agyemang to English Championship side Derby County for a reported $8 million plus add-ons.
Agyemang's heir apparent, Idan Toklomati, deserves plenty of credit, contributing four goals over his last six games – including a tally in last weekend's 3-2 win at Atlanta United.
Pep Biel (1g/2a) and Wilfried Zaha (1g/1a) also got on the scoresheet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the former entering the Charlotte FC record books by producing his eighth match with multiple goal contributions, surpassing Karol Swiderski (seven) for most in club history.
Toronto are 12 points below the Eastern Conference's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line and need to rack up some wins to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.
At the very least, the Reds can play spoiler – something they did to perfection on Matchday 25 with a shock 1-0 upset of San Diego FC.
On-loan winger Theo Corbeanu scored the game-winning goal at Snapdragon Stadium for a Toronto side that's in rebuild mode after parting ways with the DP forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi earlier this month.