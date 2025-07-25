Matchday 27: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

With the 2025 MLS All-Star Game done and dusted, the second half of the season is upon us. Now more than ever, every point matters – beginning with Matchday 27 this weekend.

Can red-hot Charlotte FC make it four straight wins? Toronto FC will stand in their way at Bank of America Stadium.

Then on Saturday, Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati face off for the second time in as many weeks, in another marquee showdown with serious Supporters' Shield implications.

On Friday, LAFC will look to build on their post- FIFA Club World Cup momentum against fellow Western Conference contenders the Portland Timbers .

The Gabon international was also among the standout performers during Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game, logging an assist as the MLS All-Stars topped their LIGA MX counterparts, 3-1 , at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium.

Black & Gold talisman Denis Bouanga made history with his brace against the Gs, becoming the first player to score in six consecutive El Tráfico matches while passing Zlatan Ibrahimović for the second-most goals in derby history (10 goals).

Undefeated in four, LAFC want back in the Western Conference top four after last weekend's wild 3-3 draw with El Tráfico rivals the LA Galaxy .

Winless in three, a victory would vault Portland (34 points) over LAFC (36 points) in the Western Conference standings.

With or without Da Costa, the Timbers will look for a positive result in California after salvaging a dramatic 1-1 home draw against Minnesota United FC on Omir Fernandez 's 92nd-minute equalizer.

Portland's All-Star selection, David Da Costa , missed this week's festivities due to a hamstring injury. According to head coach Phil Neville, the Portuguese midfielder has a "50-50" chance of featuring Friday night at BMO Stadium.

The Herons have won six of their last seven games, with their lone setback during this stretch a 3-0 loss at FC Cincinnati.

However, the Herons will be without Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba . The duo is unavailable due to their absence at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Miami return to Chase Stadium after most recently cruising to a 5-1 win at the New York Red Bulls .

Cincinnati hold the Shield lead with 48 points, and a win in South Florida would further boost their credentials as a legit contender for best team of the 2025 regular season.

The main catalyst behind the Orange & Blue's success is Evander, whose 15g/8a has him among the favorites for Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors. The Brazilian playmaker flaunted his stellar form this week in Austin, stealing the show during Tuesday's 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.