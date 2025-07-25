Atlanta United sign Spanish defender Juan Berrocal

Atlanta United have acquired defender Juan Berrocal on loan from LaLiga side Getafe CF, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Spanish center back's deal lasts through June 30, 2026 and has a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster spot.

Since emerging at boyhood side Sevilla, Berrocal has spent his entire professional career in Spain. Other stops include SD Eibar and Sporting Gijón, leading to nearly 250 professional appearances.

"We're pleased to welcome Juan to the club as we continue to strengthen our group during the transfer window," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.