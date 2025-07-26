Atlanta United loan Noah Cobb to Colorado Rapids

Atlanta United have loaned homegrown center back Noah Cobb to the Colorado Rapids with a permanent trade option, the clubs announced Friday.

Atlanta will receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Colorado as part of the loan, which lasts through the end of the 2025 season.

The Five Stripes could also receive additional GAM if Colorado exercises the trade option this winter. The Five Stripes would receive a percentage of a future transfer.