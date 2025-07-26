Atlanta United loan Noah Cobb to Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Atlanta United have loaned homegrown center back Noah Cobb to the Colorado Rapids with a permanent trade option, the clubs announced Friday.
Atlanta will receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Colorado as part of the loan, which lasts through the end of the 2025 season.
The Five Stripes could also receive additional GAM if Colorado exercises the trade option this winter. The Five Stripes would receive a percentage of a future transfer.
Cobb, 20, has made 35 regular-season appearances (21 starts) for Atlanta across three seasons since his 2023 debut. He's featured extensively for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Atlanta United 2, contributing 3g/1a in 60 appearances, and at the youth international level for the United States' U-19 and U-20 squads.
Cobb joins Efraín Morales (trade to CF Montréal) as an outgoing Atlanta homegrown center back. They've also signed two center backs this summer: Juan Berrocal on loan from LaLiga side Getafe and Albanian international Enea Mihaj on a free.
Colorado bolster their center-back depth as they chase a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, following their transfer of Chidozie Awaziem to Nantes in Ligue 1.
