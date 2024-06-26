Matchday 23: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The final MLS games of June await with a full slate of weekend action in Matchday 23.
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC
Friday, June 28 - 7:30 pm ET
Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, June 29 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, June 29 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, June 29 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United
Saturday, June 29 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, June 29 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, June 29 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC
Saturday, June 29 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, June 29 - 8:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, June 29 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, June 29 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, June 29 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, June 29 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, June 29 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Unbeaten in three (1W-0L-2D), Atlanta United are looking to take another step in the right direction under interim head coach Rob Valentino. That means taking all three points in front of their fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Five Stripes haven't won since late March.
They'll need a standout performance from Thiago Almada, who's produced 2g/1a in his last four games amid transfer rumors surrounding the superstar Argentine playmaker. After unloading fellow Designated Player Giorgos Giakoumakis earlier this month, Atlanta could have two available DP spots heading into the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 to Aug. 14).
Things appear much bleaker of late for Toronto FC, losers of three straight and winless in their last six games. After surpassing expectations early on in the season under new head coach John Herdman, TFC have come crashing down to earth and need a bounce-back result ASAP. For that to happen, Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne must bring their A-game to The Benz.
LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Nobody in MLS is hotter right now than LAFC, who are unbeaten in eight with a 7W-0L-1D overall record during this stretch. And they're doing it style, with the Western Conference leaders most recently crushing California rivals San Jose Earthquakes by a 6-2 scoreline. Denis Bouanga (13g/8a) has recovered the form that earned him Golden Boot presented by Audi honors in 2023, while former Polish youth international Mateusz Bogusz is enjoying a breakout year with 9g/5a.
The Black & Gold could become potentially even more dangerous once the Secondary Transfer Window opens and they welcome legendary French striker Olivier Giroud after his participation at the Euro 2024 tournament.
But if there's any club capable of giving LAFC a run for their money right now, it's the Colorado Rapids. Winners of three straight, the Rapids are clicking under new head coach Chris Armas, with offseason signing Djordje Mihailovic currently firing on all cylinders. The 25-year-old DP has 4g/2a in his last two games, building chemistry with Cole Bassett (6g/3a) and striker Rafael Navarro (11g/3a) to push Colorado into fourth place in the West.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
The Cali Clásico takes on extra urgency for the San Jose Earthquakes, who will debut new interim head coach Ian Russell at Stanford Stadium after parting ways with Luchi Gonzalez earlier this week.
Is a new-coach bounce in store for the Quakes, who are winless in seven and sit in last place in the West and overall MLS standings? Not if the Galaxy have anything to do with it.
Greg Vanney and Co. are cruising, winning their last three games without injured star playmaker Riqui Puig. New DP winger Gabriel Pec has stepped into the spotlight during this span, contributing 2g/3a and scoring the lone goal in last weekend's 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake. Even more promising: the Galaxy's defense – long considered their weak spot – has posted two straight clean sheets.