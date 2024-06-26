Matchday 23: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Things appear much bleaker of late for Toronto FC , losers of three straight and winless in their last six games. After surpassing expectations early on in the season under new head coach John Herdman, TFC have come crashing down to earth and need a bounce-back result ASAP. For that to happen, Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne must bring their A-game to The Benz.

They'll need a standout performance from Thiago Almada , who's produced 2g/1a in his last four games amid transfer rumors surrounding the superstar Argentine playmaker. After unloading fellow Designated Player Giorgos Giakoumakis earlier this month, Atlanta could have two available DP spots heading into the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 to Aug. 14).

Unbeaten in three (1W-0L-2D), Atlanta United are looking to take another step in the right direction under interim head coach Rob Valentino. That means taking all three points in front of their fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Five Stripes haven't won since late March.

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Nobody in MLS is hotter right now than LAFC, who are unbeaten in eight with a 7W-0L-1D overall record during this stretch. And they're doing it style, with the Western Conference leaders most recently crushing California rivals San Jose Earthquakes by a 6-2 scoreline. Denis Bouanga (13g/8a) has recovered the form that earned him Golden Boot presented by Audi honors in 2023, while former Polish youth international Mateusz Bogusz is enjoying a breakout year with 9g/5a.

The Black & Gold could become potentially even more dangerous once the Secondary Transfer Window opens and they welcome legendary French striker Olivier Giroud after his participation at the Euro 2024 tournament.