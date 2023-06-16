Matchday 19: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Nashville SC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis, on the other hand, have embraced a team-first ethos to put together what very well could end up as the most successful expansion season in league history. The proof is in the pudding, as Bradley Carnell’s side have hardly missed a beat since losing then-leading scorer João Klauss (5g/4a) to a left quad injury in late April. Even without the Brazilian DP, CITY have kept on trucking, with veteran leaders Eduard Löwen and Roman Bürki pulling much of the weight – as well as USMNT striker Niko Gioacchini, who's established himself as the main interim man up top by scoring three goals in his last fives games, good for a team-best six tallies.