Matchday 13: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire is here! Weekend one of the three-matchday slate features:

On the field, the Crew represent something of a soccer purist's vision of possession and free-flowing attack, while Cincinnati pride themselves on duels, dirty work and breaking to goal with efficiency.

Geographical proximity creates the initial tension in Hell is Real, but both sides harbor serious trophy aspirations. That's meant repeated high-stakes showdowns, which have only bred more contempt. Fanbases have responded with stunning tifos and social-media barbs alike.

The angles are nearly too many to count between Wilfried Nancy's Columbus (MLS Cup 2023 winners and current Concacaf Champion Cup finalists) and Pat Noonan's Cincinnati (last year's Supporters' Shield winners who blew a two-goal lead in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final to, yes, the Crew).

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes

Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes WHEN: Sunday, 4:45 pm ET

Either Portland or Seattle were Western Conference winners for seven straight years between 2015-21. But they've fallen on tougher times of late. Both sit below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line entering Matchday 13, and neither has made it back to a Western Conference Final since 2021.

This year's struggles have come in defense for Portland, who've shipped the second most goals (23) in the league. Then it's the attack for Seattle, who have been shut out five times in 11 matches.

With both clubs sporting an identical 2W-5L-4D record, the first Cascadia Cup showdown of 2024 provides a high-stakes opportunity for either to jumpstart their season at their rival's expense.