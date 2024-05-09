Matchday 13: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire is here! Weekend one of the three-matchday slate features:
- The first Hell is Real (Columbus vs. Cincinnati) showdown since last year's Eastern Conference Final.
- A Portland vs. Seattle Cascadia Cup clash where both teams badly need points.
- Record-breaking Lionel Messi and Inter Miami traveling north of the border to take on new-look Montréal.
Some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
Saturday, May 11 - 7:30 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, May 11 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. New York City FC
Saturday, May 11 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, May 11 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN 5, RDS
New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, May 11 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, May 11 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, May 11 - 7:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes
FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
Saturday, May 11 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, May 11 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, May 11 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, May 11 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, May 11 - 10:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, May 11 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN 5, RDS
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Sunday, May 12 - 4:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX, FOX Deportes
Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:45 pm ET
The angles are nearly too many to count between Wilfried Nancy's Columbus (MLS Cup 2023 winners and current Concacaf Champion Cup finalists) and Pat Noonan's Cincinnati (last year's Supporters' Shield winners who blew a two-goal lead in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final to, yes, the Crew).
Geographical proximity creates the initial tension in Hell is Real, but both sides harbor serious trophy aspirations. That's meant repeated high-stakes showdowns, which have only bred more contempt. Fanbases have responded with stunning tifos and social-media barbs alike.
On the field, the Crew represent something of a soccer purist's vision of possession and free-flowing attack, while Cincinnati pride themselves on duels, dirty work and breaking to goal with efficiency.
Neither side are short on stars, either. Colombus boast arguably the league's best striker in Cucho Hernández, one of the league's best wingers in Diego Rossi, and one of the league's best midfield duos in Aidan Morris and Darlington Nagbe. Cincinnati boast the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP in Luciano Acosta and USMNT defenders Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga and DeAndre Yedlin.
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes
- WHEN: Sunday, 4:45 pm ET
Either Portland or Seattle were Western Conference winners for seven straight years between 2015-21. But they've fallen on tougher times of late. Both sit below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line entering Matchday 13, and neither has made it back to a Western Conference Final since 2021.
This year's struggles have come in defense for Portland, who've shipped the second most goals (23) in the league. Then it's the attack for Seattle, who have been shut out five times in 11 matches.
With both clubs sporting an identical 2W-5L-4D record, the first Cascadia Cup showdown of 2024 provides a high-stakes opportunity for either to jumpstart their season at their rival's expense.
Look for Portland's Evander, cleared to play after a short injury layoff, and Seattle's Raúl Ruídiaz, rejuvenated after a down 2023, to lead the way for their respective teams.
CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; TSN 5, RDS
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Montréal are the only team to take three points off Inter Miami at Chase Stadium this year, which should give them confidence in Saturday's rematch despite missing injured attackers Matías Cóccaro, Dominic Iankov, Josef Martínez and Mahala Opoku as of late.
They'll need up-and-coming Canadian talents like goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois and midfielder Mathieu Choinière to step up, especially with the Herons riding a four-game win streak.
Miami superstars Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez came off the bench in their first clash vs. Montréal, with Tata Martino rotating his squad amid CCC play. Messi, the GOAT who's been shattering MLS records for fun of late, was rested entirely.
This time around, Messi, Suárez and Busquets are all expected to start – and Jordi Alba is back in training. Arguably nobody in MLS can compete with the potency and venom of Miami's squad.