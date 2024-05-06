Lionel Messi: Inter Miami star repeats as MLS Player of the Matchday

With his latest offensive outburst, Messi now has 10g/12a in just eight appearances this season (seven starts). He's already captured three Player of the Matchday awards and was named Player of the Month for April .

This follows Messi's Matchday 11 performance against the New England Revolution that saw him break two additional league records: first-ever MLS player to record multiple goal contributions in five consecutive league games and most goal contributions (16) by a player in MLS history in his first seven games of a season.

The superstar Argentine No. 10 was the biggest standout of Matchday 12, guiding the Herons to a 6-2 rout of the New York Red Bulls behind a historic 1g/5a stat line that broke two league records :

After a second straight record-breaking performance, Inter Miami CF 's Lionel Messi has won his second straight MLS Player of the Matchday award.

Thanks to Messi's inspired play, Miami are averaging 2.66 goals scored per game, which would match the MLS single-season record set by the 1998 LA Galaxy. The Herons currently pace MLS in points (24), points per game (2.00), wins (seven), goals scored (32) and goal differential (+14). Over their last four games, the club has scored 16 goals, with at least three goals in each match.

By winning three of the last four MLS Player of the Matchday awards, Messi equaled a feat only previously achieved by former FC Barcelona teammate Thierry Henry with the New York Red Bulls in 2012 (Matchdays 3, 4 and 5). The last player to earn three Player of the Matchday awards within the first 12 matchdays of a season is Javier "Chicharito" Hernández for the LA Galaxy in 2021.

Messi and Miami visit Eastern Conference rivals CF Montréal Saturday night for Matchday 13 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).