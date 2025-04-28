Marco Reus: LA Galaxy need to hate losing

LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus scored his first goal of the 2025 campaign on Sunday night, pulling the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions to within one of the Portland Timbers with a classy finish.

"In the moment, we don't hate losing … We have to be frustrated before the game, not after the game."

What needs to change? The former Borussia Dortmund and German national team star has some thoughts.

With another defeat, LA have started the year 10 games winless (0W-7L-3D) and are bottom of the overall league table with a -12 goal differential.

Reus also believes the Galaxy's struggles are often self-inflicted and the byproduct of little moments.

"We have the quality on this team, but we have to show it constantly and not 20 minutes like this and then five minutes this and then we concede a goal and then our heads are down," Reus said. "No, it has to be – the standard has to be higher."