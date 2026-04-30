Matchday 11: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Matchday 11 is upon us, highlighted by several enticing regional rivalries.
Let's look ahead to key games on deck this weekend.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:15 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FS1
The Florida Derby will be played in Miami proper for the first time as Inter Miami CF seek their first-ever victory at Nu Stadium.
Argentine icon Lionel Messi, the fixture's highest-scoring player (eight goals), will look to extend the Herons' 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and level the club's all-time record against their Florida rivals (7W-8L-4D).
Adding confidence, Miami's other Designated Players have also found form in their last four matches. Germán Berterame netted three times in that span and Rodrigo De Paul contributed 1g/3a, including a stunning game-winner in a 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake.
At the opposite end of the Eastern Conference table, Orlando are finding their feet after a tumultuous start saw longtime head coach Oscar Pareja depart the club.
They're beginning to stabilize under interim manager Martín Perelman, earning an impressive 4-1 victory over Charlotte FC before falling in a tightly-contested 3-2 loss at D.C. United last week.
Notably, Martín Ojeda doubled his season goal tally with a quality brace against Charlotte. They'll lean on the Argentine playmaker as All-Star winger Marco Pašalić recovers from a thigh injury.
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Southern California rivals meet when San Diego FC host high-flying LAFC at Snapdragon Stadium.
The Chrome-and-Azul enter Saturday's matchup on a five-match losing streak, looking to correct the mistakes that have led to four red cards in their last six games.
Led by 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer (5g/4a), SDFC hope to maintain their perfect record against their northern neighbors. They won both matches against LAFC in their inaugural season last year.
Meanwhile, the Black & Gold will search for their first win against San Diego amidst a testing Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series with back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca.
While their CCC focus may lead to the rotation of South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min (0g/7a) or others on Saturday, Gabon international Denis Bouanga (4g/4a) could be LAFC's main man after being suspended for Wednesday's 2-1 Leg 1 win over Toluca.
- WHEN: Sunday, 5:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
St. Louis CITY (14th place) aim to close the gap on Austin FC (13th place) when they visit Q2 Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
With both sides currently outside of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture, they'll look to climb the Western Conference table with three points.
For Austin, a win could mean cracking those playoff positions after snapping their seven-match winless streak with a 2-0 Copa Tejas victory over rivals Houston Dynamo FC last weekend, led by 1g/1a from club-record signing Myrto Uzuni.
The Verde & Black forward should receive reinforcements soon with USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez, homegrown standout Owen Wolff and midfielder Dani Pereira all nearing returns from injury. And of course, Uzuni is already supported by Uruguay international and 2026 FIFA World Cup hopeful Facundo Torres.
St. Louis CITY's star man, Marcel Hartel, also recorded 1g/1a in his last match. Despite the German attacker's efforts, they suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to league-leading San Jose.
The visitors will need Hartel, along with Swiss goalkeeper Roman Bürki, to step up if they're to earn their first road win under head coach Yoann Damet.