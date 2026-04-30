Matchday 11: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Let's look ahead to key games on deck this weekend.

Matchday 11 is upon us, highlighted by several enticing regional rivalries.

Notably, Martín Ojeda doubled his season goal tally with a quality brace against Charlotte. They'll lean on the Argentine playmaker as All-Star winger Marco Pašalić recovers from a thigh injury.

They're beginning to stabilize under interim manager Martín Perelman, earning an impressive 4-1 victory over Charlotte FC before falling in a tightly-contested 3-2 loss at D.C. United last week.

At the opposite end of the Eastern Conference table, Orlando are finding their feet after a tumultuous start saw longtime head coach Oscar Pareja depart the club .

Argentine icon Lionel Messi , the fixture's highest-scoring player (eight goals), will look to extend the Herons' 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and level the club's all-time record against their Florida rivals (7W-8L-4D).

The Florida Derby will be played in Miami proper for the first time as Inter Miami CF seek their first-ever victory at Nu Stadium.

WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Saturday, 9:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV

Southern California rivals meet when San Diego FC host high-flying LAFC at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Chrome-and-Azul enter Saturday's matchup on a five-match losing streak, looking to correct the mistakes that have led to four red cards in their last six games.

Led by 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer (5g/4a), SDFC hope to maintain their perfect record against their northern neighbors. They won both matches against LAFC in their inaugural season last year.

Meanwhile, the Black & Gold will search for their first win against San Diego amidst a testing Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series with back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca.