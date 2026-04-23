Rodrigo De Paul makes World Cup statement with Inter Miami golazo

Then he added a screamer to that collection on Matchday 9, making a major statement to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni as the 2026 FIFA World Cup rapidly approaches.

Since being left out of Argentina's starting lineup during their two March friendlies, De Paul was on a strong run of form, tallying three assists in his last two matches.

Inter Miami CF 's star midfielder sparked his team to a 2-0 victory at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday evening, curling in an 82nd-minute game-winning golazo.

Finding form

De Paul was a sensation following last summer's blockbuster arrival from Atlético Madrid, embarking on a great second half of the season that concluded with scoring the winning goal in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi. He started somewhat slower in 2026, but is finding his rhythm in Miami's midfield.

In addition to the goal, the 2022 World Cup champion had an all-around excellent shift and helped keep RSL’s multi-pronged attack quiet.

Miami’s patience in the Utah altitude was rewarded with a late surge that saw De Paul give them the lead, before Luis Suárez added a late dagger with his second goal of 2026.