Matchday 10: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

We're back to regularly scheduled programming in Matchday 10, with 11 games on Saturday and four on Sunday. That gives viewers plenty of time to hop on the couch, get comfy and enjoy an MLS-filled weekend.

And with that comes new questions. Can Atlanta bounce back? Will Orlando and St. Louis ' offenses step up? Can Miami remain unbeaten, or will Dallas get another road victory? Are LAFC about to climb the Western Conference table?

There's no better way than returning to winning ways with a victory over a regional rival. Expect the Lions' DPs, as well as goalkeeper Pedro Gallese , who's been superb in recent weeks, to be difference-makers at Inter&Co Stadium.

But they've stalled out with three consecutive 0-0 draws, most recently during last week's trip to Eastern Conference bottom-dwellers CF Montréal . There's no need to panic yet, of course, but Orlando will be looking to end the month on a high note.

Orlando City were flying high to open the season, picking up points and playing free-flowing soccer, which saw them score at will and firmly plant themselves near the Eastern Conference summit. Their DP trio of midfielder Martín Ojeda , winger Marco Pašalić and striker Luis Muriel was firing on all cylinders.

It certainly hasn't been the start many expected from head coach Ronny Deila's side. But a triumph over a rival could be exactly what Atlanta need to get their campaign back on track.

Can Miguel Almirón turn things around for the Five Stripes? The Paraguayan star very well may need to, especially with MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath suspended this weekend due to caution accumulation. Since returning from Newcastle United, Almirón's 2g/2a are second-best to their new No. 9.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United are off to their club-worst start after reportedly spending more money than any other club during the MLS Primary Transfer Window. They're 12th in the East with just nine points through nine games, and frustrations were compounded last weekend with a 3-0 loss at the Philadelphia Union .

How much will Javier Mascherano factor in squad rotation? Inter Miami are coming off a cross-country trip to Vancouver Whitecaps FC for Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series.

Now, after two straight road matches, the Herons return to Chase Stadium hoping to build off their league-best 2.25 points per game. They'll hope homegrown stars keep stepping up; Benjamin Cremaschi scored the game-winner against Columbus and Noah Allen was named to MLS Season Pass analyst Dax McCarty's early-season Best XI .

The Herons kept their magical start going last Saturday, passing their hardest test to date by defeating fellow unbeaten Columbus Crew , 1-0 , in front of a record-setting crowd at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. They're now the only team left in MLS that hasn't lost a match, and don't look intent on doing so anytime soon.

Notably, Dallas are undefeated on the road with a 2W-0L-3D record. Can Eric Quill's side continue that trend against one of the league's strongest sides and hand Inter Miami their first loss of the season?

But it remains to be seen whether Musa will be available after missing last week's match with an ankle injury. Same for if Acosta starts from the opening whistle after coming off the bench in their 0-0 draw at Minnesota United FC .

FC Dallas have quietly put themselves in a solid spot, sitting ninth in the Western Conference with 12 points. They have relied heavily on their two DPs in attack, as Petar Musa (3g/3a) and Lucho Acosta (3g/0a) have been involved in nine of their 11 goals this season.

This, coupled with the play of young stars David Martínez (3g/0a) and Nathan Ordaz (1g/1a), should have Black & Gold fans excited about their prospects of climbing back up the table and competing for hardware.

They've been given an offensive boost in recent weeks, as star forward Denis Bouanga has now scored in back-to-back league matches and famed French striker Olivier Giroud is finally off the mark in MLS play, scoring a spectacular free kick to open his account at Providence Park last Saturday.

LAFC have gotten up off the mat since their CCC run came to an abrupt end at the hands of Inter Miami, picking up four points in their last two MLS matches, including a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Portland Timbers on Matchday 9.

They'll host a St. Louis CITY team in need of a turnaround. Olof Mellberg's side are winless in five straight matches, scoring only once during that period, as they've slipped all the way down to 12th in the West.

It has been the same story for St. Louis lately. Their defense has been tremendous, allowing only six goals this year, the joint-best in MLS. But their offense has been stagnant, finding the back of the net just five times this season, which is the second-lowest in the league.