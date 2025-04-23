MLS Best XI: Who are early-season standouts in 2025?

Who doesn’t love a Best XI?
With the 2025 MLS season a quarter done, we’re taking stock of the year’s most impressive players so far. The squad’s arranged in a 3-5-2 formation, aiming to reward the best teams and strike a balance between defense and attack.
Before diving in, some important criteria: If your team isn’t at least in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs position, I can’t have you in my Best XI. That’s a non-negotiable.
That’s why I consider guys like Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), and Alonso Martínez (New York City FC) as snubs. They’ve been productive, but the team performance isn’t there right now.
Several other snubs have also been excellent, but cooled off in recent weeks. That’s where Luis Suárez (Inter Miami) and Martín Ojeda (Orlando City) come into play.
And remember: If your favorite player isn’t here, it’s probably because I hate your team!
While the advanced analytics say that Zack Steffen has been brilliant for Colorado, and Brad Stuver remains fantastic for Austin, the eye test gives Dayne St. Clair the edge.
He’s conceded just five goals and has a league-best five clean sheets for a very good Minnesota team. He benefits from Eric Ramsay’s style of play with the backline sitting in a deeper block, and repeatedly makes the big save when needed. His form bodes really well for Canada this summer at the Concacaf Gold Cup, too.
Noah Allen has established himself as a written-in-pen starter for one of the best teams in the league, thriving on an ever-changing backline. While Javier Mascherano continues to rotate defenders, every time a big game pops up and he puts his “best” team on the field, Allen is always out there.
He gives this team versatility and flexibility by covering for Jordi Alba, who loves to roam forward. He’s been excellent in 1v1 situations, covers in behind, and can also step into a challenge. Yes, he’s undersized. But he doesn’t get bullied physically and shows defending is often about reading the play and positioning.
Charlotte have three starting-quality center backs on their roster, and it’s never a question of Adilson Malanda being rotated. It’s either Tim Ream or Andrew Privett paired with him, which speaks volumes.
Malanda’s passing between the lines is a weapon and he’s one of the league's most physically imposing center backs. I expect Charlotte to field significant offers for him in the summer. The 23-year-old has a huge ceiling.
Several Vancouver players have taken a huge step forward this year, including Tristan Blackmon. His positioning, leadership and overall presence on the backline are a huge reason why the Whitecaps lead the Supporters’ Shield race and are among the league’s best in several advanced analytics categories.
This year, it’s all coming together for him on a team that’s playing fantastic in both boxes. He’s crucial to the Whitecaps conceding a league-low six goals.
I wanted wingbacks in my team, which makes Kai Wagner a natural fit on the left. Philadelphia started the season on fire, and Wagner was one of the best chance creators in the league – both from set pieces and open play. That helped Tai Baribo surge into the Golden Boot lead.
It’s also no coincidence that the Union’s recent lull in form coincided with Wagner being injured; they scored just three goals in five games before this past weekend. Now with Wagner back, they look back among the contenders.
This one’s a cheat pick, with Anders Dreyer positioned as a right wingback. But I wanted to reward San Diego for an impressive start to their expansion season that’s defied all expectations.
Dreyer carried the San Diego attack when Chucky Lozano was out injured, and he’s the perfect fit for the style his team wants to play. Coming in on his left foot, playing in the pocket, running in behind – Dreyer has so much quality and understanding of where to be. I hope more MLS teams are targeting players of his profile in the transfer market.
Andrés Cubas is probably the most underrated No. 6 in the league, but not by me. I've always thought he was an excellent player, and he's really taken it to another level this year.
The reason why Vancouver are so strong defensively is because he's the rock and the cornerstone. He allows their fullbacks to be more aggressive, he allows their attackers to be more aggressive, and he protects the center backs. He’s clean in possession, too.
I was shocked when I looked at Cincinnati and realized Evander already has six goals this season; it feels like he hasn't come close to his top form yet. But Cincinnati are starting to get all their pieces back, and once they do, Evander is going to take off.
What might be most impressive is the variety of goals Evander scores – from set pieces, from the run of play, from distance – and how he delivers in big moments. It’s hard to think of Cincy finding a better Lucho Acosta replacement.
Pep Biel is my early frontrunner for MVP. He's on one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and he's carried an inconsistent attack so far.
We've expected more out of Wilfried Zaha and Patrick Agyemang, but Biel has been Charlotte’s most important player in the final third. He’s really settled in after a so-so introduction last season, providing timely goals and through-balls.
Diego Rossi’s goals are essentially why Columbus have stayed this strong in the attack without Cucho Hernández. Without his production, they might have five scoreless draws and not be challenging for first place in the East!
I can’t wait to see how Rossi links up with recent arrival Dániel Gazdag. Rossi will be able to find more space between the opposing backline and midfield, which is where he does his best work and his most damage. He’s really clever when combining with teammates and creating chances.
Picking an out-and-out striker wasn’t easy, but I think Brian White fully deserves this spot. He has six goals in the league, another four in Concacaf Champions Cup, and has stayed productive while Ryan Gauld has been injured.
If you wanted to get the type of production White has given Vancouver the last few years, you'd have to pay $15-20 million on the transfer market. White does it week after week, and it’s no surprise he’s become an option for the USMNT.