Luquinhas on "different planet" in New York Red Bulls' comeback at Philadelphia Union

Luquinhas’ well-taken goal, set up by Cameron Harper ’s first MLS assist, came on the heels of a 1g/1a performance in the US Open Cup at D.C. United that booked a Round of 16 ticket. He’s now gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last six games across all competitions.

The 25-year-old signed with RBNY in mid-February from Polish side Legia Warsaw, having been named the 2020-21 Ekstraklasa Midfielder of the Season. It’s still early days in his MLS career, all things considered, but he’s carving out a key role as their second DP alongside striker Patryk Klimala .

“I think when you look [at] his body language, when you look [at] his responsibility what he takes; how successful he is in on-ball moments,” Struber said of what’s impressed him. “And on the same time, he never forgets his work against the ball and we can see what tackles he has, how he works back, how he sprints back. I think in every direction, he is a big win for this club and a big win for my team.”