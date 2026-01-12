New York City FC re-sign midfielder Maxi Moralez

New York City FC have re-signed midfielder Maxi Moralez to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

“Maxi continues to impact games in meaningful ways, and beyond the on-field contributions, Maxi’s experience, competitiveness, and approach around the locker room help reinforce the club’s identity.”

“Maxi produced a stellar season in 2025, demonstrating the consistency, creativity, and leadership that have defined his time with the club,” said sporting director Todd Dunivant.

The 38-year-old Argentine returns to the club for his 10th season, looking to build on his previous 29g/85a in 217 regular-season appearances.

Last season, Moralez recorded 3g/13a in 41 appearances across all competitions. At 38, he became the oldest field player to start a match since the MLS adopted the 34-game regular-season format in 2011.

Moralez initially joined NYCFC in 2017 as the club’s fourth-ever Designated Player. He left briefly after the 2022 season, before returning in 2023.

“I’m very happy to be back with New York City FC for another season,” Moralez said. “This club is home for me, and I’m motivated to keep helping the team and working toward our objectives.

"We know what we’re capable of as a group, and my focus is on giving everything I have to help us compete and win trophies this season.”