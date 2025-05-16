LA Galaxy: From the beginning, kitman Raul Vargas has seen it all

EDITOR'S NOTE: In celebration of Major League Soccer's 30th season, MLSsoccer.com is exploring untold stories about all 30 clubs. "30 Clubs, 30 Stories" will be unveiled throughout 2025.

When it comes to one story, a single tale that represents the 30-year history of the LA Galaxy, it feels impossible to select just one. But it is possible to find one man who has been there for all of them.

Raul Vargas has worked as the club’s equipment manager since 1996, going through the ups, the downs and rescuing the team from off-field emergencies on more than one occasion. Now, Vargas said, he's rarely surprised, no matter who may walk into the locker room, what happens on the field or, as he remembers with a laugh, a player who was a late add to the travel roster who didn't have a shirt and they had to scramble to a sporting goods store to find something that would work.

MLSsoccer.com asked Vargas to name his favorite memories while working with the club, guiding us through the outstanding history of one of the league’s original teams and its reigning champion.

Vargas has played a part in many titles, ranging from the 1998 Supporters’ Shield to last season’s MLS Cup, but the relationships with the players and staff who have come through the doors the last 30 seasons have made him want to continue showing up early to prepare the locker room and staying late tearing it down.

“Of course, the wins are important, but the gratitude from players who have been here with us and show that when they see me, that’s what sticks with me,” he said.