How Luis Muriel found his groove with Orlando City

“I think that’s the secret. That’s, let’s say, the formula I used to be able to come out of that zone and be able to start to really be here, really show my football, do things well for my team and be able to help them.”

“I think it’s mostly about working on the mind. That’s where the most important work takes place,” he told MLSsoccer.com this week.

Not his resurgence during his sophomore season with Orlando City SC . That is very real. Through 13 matches, the Colombian forward has matched his goal total in 33 games played last season. The preparation and being in the right place to help the team? That all starts with your brain.

Forward progress

Muriel has registered five goals and three assists this season, helping Orlando reach sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Now, Muriel is pushing for more when the Lions visit Inter Miami CF for Part 1 of Rivalry Week's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, AppleTV+).

The veteran forward understands his debut MLS season fell short of expectations the club had when they signed him to a Designated Player deal in February 2024. After all, Muriel had a decorated career in Europe, helping Atalanta win the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League and putting up double-digit goal totals across four different Serie A seasons, including the 2020-21 campaign when he trailed only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku for the league’s top scorer prize.

So, he asked himself what was different from the moments he enjoyed in Italy – plus a few stops in Spain – and why he wasn’t excelling in MLS.

“I was here. I did this. I did this. I did that,” he reminded himself in the winter. “Why can’t I do that now that things are different? That mental work really helped me use the experience I have to do my job. Being well-prepared mentally, focused on doing things well. That helps things become easier physically, on the field. It helps everything flow and go well.”

Muriel also hinted that he may not have fully grasped the challenge he was taking on when he joined Orlando. He’s enjoyed time with family, especially getting more frequent visits from those based in Barranquilla, who are now a short flight away. But lately, he's struck a better balance between what he’s doing off the field and the work he’s doing to perform on it.

“Coming to a league like this isn’t easy. A lot of times from the outside, you aren’t able to measure up or really see what the league is. Sometimes you can underestimate things, thinking it’s easy,” Muriel said. “That leads you to take things on in a different way, the work, the matches.