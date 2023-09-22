FC Cincinnati's Álvaro Barreal nominated for FIFA Púskas Award

FC Cincinnati wingback Álvaro Barreal has been nominated for the 2023 FIFA Púskas Award, becoming the second-ever MLS player to earn that distinction after Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the first in 2019 with the LA Galaxy.
Barreal's honor-worthy golazo came against USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in a June 6 US Open Cup quarterfinal that Cincinnati won 3-1. In the 71st minute, Barreal first-time volleyed a Luciano Acosta corner kick from well outside the penalty box into the upper-90 with incredible whip and pace.
Cincinnati advanced to the USOC semifinals, eventually losing to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on penalty kicks.
The Púskas winner and first two runner-ups are decided entirely by vote:
Barreal's nomination is one of many distinctions earned by FC Cincinnati and their players in 2023. The fifth-year MLS franchise has a comfortable lead in the Supporters' Shield race, and club captain Luciano Acosta, newly extended through 2026 with a club option for 2027, is the heavy favorite to win this year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.
The club also had three players earn a spot on the 2023 MLS All-Star roster, including Barreal, who can also count four Team of the Matchday presented by Audi selections to his growing list of accolades.