Brandon Vazquez gets "special" San Diego homecoming with Austin FC

His parents would take him from the family home in Chula Vista to the border line, where he’d walk into Mexico, then take a taxi or Uber to Club Tijuana’s training facilities for the final leg of the trip. After sessions, he’d repeat it in reverse, the opposite commute many make daily at the world’s busiest border crossing.

“Going back and playing in my hometown is going to be incredible. Growing up, I would’ve never thought San Diego would have a team. Now that there is one, being able to play in front of my family is special,” he said. “I’m excited for it.”

Vazquez said he’s most excited to see his parents, whom he hasn’t seen in several months, but is trying to wrangle up 25 tickets for the match for other family and friends.

Vazquez will represent the visiting team in Saturday’s showdown between San Diego FC and Austin FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), but there are plenty of fans in San Diego who look up to their native son. After leaving Xolos, Vazquez went on to a strong MLS career with Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati , then returned to LIGA MX with CF Monterrey. He arrived in Austin this winter as a then club-record signing. This weekend, he's back home.

"Crossing the border every single day to go play was a journey, an adventure. I think it’s really cool players growing up in San Diego now have something more local than going to a different country, something to look up to.”

“There was so much talent in San Diego, a crazy amount of talent," Vazquez said. "The closest professional team was Tijuana. A lot of people, including my family, if we wanted to watch a soccer game, we’d cross the border.

Now, there’s no need. In fact, MLS expansion team San Diego FC has kids going the opposite direction, wooing talents from Baja California north to their new facility. And while Vazquez cherishes his own experience, he says he probably wouldn’t let his own kids follow in his footsteps.

Finding form

The match won’t simply be a nice reunion, as it's also a critical Western Conference contest. Austin sit just outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoff places, going into the weekend on the back of four straight stalemates, while San Diego are second in the conference but suffered a 1-0 reverse in Seattle during the week.

Austin have scored only 11 goals in league action, with Vazquez scoring four. He's also added another three goals in a pair of US Open Cup matches earlier this month. Yet, the forward is well aware that the expectation for him and for the attacking trio he forms alongside fellow winter arrival Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari is to be among the league’s top scorers, not averaging less than a goal a game.

Vazquez said the team is starting to build an understanding, though it’s coming together less quickly than they’d like.

“Unfortunately, it’s felt like a slow progression. Ideally, we would be firing on all cylinders, all the forwards scoring goals every time we have a chance, you know?” Vazquez said. “But we’ve been figuring out the formation every single game, changing game plans every once in a while to try to see what fits best for us.”

Having registered 18 goals with FC Cincinnati in 2022 and eight in 2023, then netting 14 during his year with Monterrey, Vazquez has shown he knows how to put the ball in the net and believes he’ll be doing it more often with Austin very soon.

His head is in the right place, he says, as his family has fallen in love with the city of Austin. A couple of close friends recently moved to the area, and they’re all enjoying checking out the area together. But it’s not just good tacos and live music that has Vazquez in love with the city: It’s the people working with the club and the fans who support it who immediately won him over.

“My family and I have felt so welcome from the second we got here, and it makes me want to give back to the city and to the team tenfold,” he said. “I pour myself, all of myself, into this team every single day in every way that I can, so I think the team is getting there.