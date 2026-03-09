Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 3

Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Some of Major League Soccer's young guns scored some serious bangers in Matchday 3.

Zavier Gozo: The 18-year-old homegrown player struck a stunning left-footed golazo to lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-2 win at Atlanta United.

Nectarios Triantis: In case you needed a reminder, all Triantis does is score bangers. The latest example was a scintillating strike in Minnesota United FC's 3-1 defeat at Nashville SC.