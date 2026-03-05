Chicago Fire & Gregg Berhalter not satisfied: "You’ve got to do it again"

When Gregg Berhalter was hired by the Columbus Crew in 2013, one of his first moves sent a striking message to players and staff.

Matchday 3’s Walmart Saturday Showdown between the Crew and Chicago Fire FC is a clash of Eastern Conference contenders, and a meeting of two of the most attack-minded, entertaining sides in MLS. It’s also a Gregg Berhalter derby (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

“The last two years have been the best years of my career, and it’s no coincidence that it’s with Gregg.”

“He gave up his office at our training facility to make the gym bigger,” former Crew midfielder Justin Meram explained to MLSsoccer.com two years later. “His office is the smallest room in that building. He knew what was important.

It wasn’t a trade, transfer or tactical shift, but a literal act of remodeling, shrinking the proverbial corner office to upgrade one of the team’s collective spaces.

“I mean, it's crazy how each group has grown. All the academies have coaches, assistant coaches, performance directors, strength and conditioning coaches, and second team, first team, the level of detail now, it's just gone up so many different levels. It's just fun to be a part of.”

“Every day I wake up and I'm excited and I'm full of energy, because it's a great project,” Berhalter told MLSsoccer.com during the Fire’s preseason camp in Indian Wells, California. “Not just the first team; we're talking about the second team, the academy, the whole sporting side of the organization. I remember when I first started at Columbus, the sporting side of the organization was like 20 people, and now we're 90 deep.

The Crew have become a model MLS club under the ownership group led by the Haslam family and former team physician Dr. Pete Edwards. That’s just the sort of reinvention Berhalter is now spearheading in Chicago, where he’s both head coach and director of football, working with owner Joe Mansueto to revitalize the Fire on the pitch and in the community after more than a decade of underachievement.

Today, the Crew play in a glittering downtown stadium, ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, train at OhioHealth Performance Center, a state-of-the-art facility built on the site of their previous home, Historic Crew Stadium, and have stacked two MLS Cups and a Leagues Cup title in their trophy case since his departure. When heroes like Cucho Hernández, Wilfried Nancy and Darlington Nagbe move on, the faithful expect reloads, not rebuilds.

With limited resources, through periods of adversity and profound change around the organization, most notably a possible relocation saga during his final two seasons, he guided the Crew to the 2015 MLS Cup final, played some of the league’s most attractive soccer and finished with an overall record of 76W-70L-46D.

Before he became a household name as the coach who rebuilt the US men’s national team following the agony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup cycle, Berhalter led Columbus for five years.

Rebuild: The sequel

Berhalter has done his part so far, ending the Men in Red’s seven-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs exile in his first season (then snapping an even longer postseason victory drought) via a fun, possession-oriented style. He fashioned the Fire into an expansive, entertaining side that scored the second-most goals in MLS in 2025 (68), while also finishing among the bottom seven in goals conceded (60), hinting at the vulnerability that accompanied the verve.

Improved solidity would seem a priority, with top South African prospect Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed via the U22 Initiative to bolster central defense and Anton Salétros arriving from Sweden as an engine-room reinforcement. The coach tends to take a holistic outlook, though.

“We felt like a foundation has been built in year one; there's a lot of continuity with last year's team as we move into this year, and we're trying to build on that,” Berhalter explained. “That's the name of the game for us. We know there's plenty of room for improvement, and it's somewhat personnel-related, somewhat some style-of-play stuff, and we're just looking at those issues and trying to get better.

“I think the attacking group is talented; we seem well-balanced this year.”

While frontrunner Hugo Cuypers led the team in scoring for a second straight year, winger Philip Zinckernagel was a surprise smash hit, becoming the first player in Fire history to record 15g/15a in a season and setting new club records for assists and goal contributions.

The All-Star Dane’s output dramatically outpaced his underlying numbers in both categories, leading some to wonder whether he’s due for a regression towards the mean in ‘26. Not Berhalter.

“I think when you have guys that can shoot from distance, usually their goals don't match up with their xG [expected goals]. That’s just the nature of it,” contended the coach. “You look at Messi: He always scores more than his xG, right?”

That’s elite company, but Zinckernagel’s coach doesn’t hesitate to place the Bodø/Glimt and Club Brugge alumnus there.

“It’s guys that generally have been playing in Europe and can shoot really well,” continued Berhalter. “When you can shoot really well, and you can put the ball on target, you score goals that you really aren't expected to score. And Phil scored a number of them last year.