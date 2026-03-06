DC United head to Baltimore for Inter Miami & Lionel Messi visit

WASHINGTON – Jacob Murrell fielded more ticket requests than usual from loved ones for D.C. United ’s match vs. Inter Miami CF on Saturday afternoon. A lot more.

“There's going to be a lot of friends and family there. Going home to the area where I grew up and went to high school, it's just going to be super special.”

“It's really exciting for me,” said Murrell, who made his name as a high-school standout at the McDonogh School near Baltimore, then played college soccer in the District at Georgetown University before joining D.C. via the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

It’s not just the allure of Lionel Messi and his star-studded Miami side. This is a homecoming for Murrell, a native of Forest Hill, Maryland, north of Baltimore, where the Black-and-Red are setting up shop at M&T Bank Stadium for the Herons’ visit in Matchday 3.

“I think maybe 30 to 40 more than normal,” United’s 21-year-old striker told MLSsoccer.com with a chuckle on Wednesday.

“When you're younger, all you want to do is play in a stadium full of people, whether they're for you or against you. So I think they're going to be for us, mostly, but I'm just super excited to play in a new place, a new stadium that's bigger than what we’re used to. It'll be fun.”

“It’s going to be awesome to kind of expand our fanbase a little bit, hopefully, into Baltimore and play in front of a different crowd,” homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins told reporters on Thursday.

The Black-and-Red know some of those in attendance will be cheering for Messi & Co. But they aim to win hearts and minds with a spirited performance against the team that currently sets the standard in MLS.

M&T Bank Stadium is home to the NFL’s Ravens and more than triple the size of Audi Field, helping maximize the crowd size as the GOAT and the rest of the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions hit the DMV region (local slang for D.C., Maryland and Virginia).

Fan experience

Ticket sales thus far have D.C.’s front office optimistic they will approach a sellout at the nearly 71,000-capacity venue. They’ve added to the spectacle with live music, highlighted by Maryland-bred rappers Phil Adé and Wale performing pregame and at halftime, respectively, and R&B songstress Alex Vaughn singing the national anthem.

The festivities will start around noon, more than four hours before kickoff. Murrell’s recommendation: Arrive early and nosh on crab cakes, a local specialty.

“Beyond the revenue, it's an opportunity to showcase this great moment to all the fans in all the communities,” said Danita Johnson, United’s president of business operations.

“You're going to have pregame festival opportunities – come in early, drink, eat, have a wonderful time. … And then we have some custom merch happening, so there's going to be some Miami-D.C. United special event commemorative merch in the team shop.”

It’s a chance for United to better connect with Charm City, one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States lacking a fully professional outdoor soccer club despite a rich history in the sport and a thriving local scene.

“We see Baltimore as part of our community,” said Johnson.