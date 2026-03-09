Pep Biel delivers for Charlotte FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Charlotte FC needed a star moment in their 2026 home opener. Pep Biel gave it to them.

The Spanish playmaker scored a second-half brace, including a picture-perfect finish that sealed a 3-1 win and secured Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 3.

With the Crown knotted at a goal apiece against 10-man Austin FC, Biel broke the deadlock in the 68th minute. Then, in second-half stoppage time, the 29-year-old Designated Player linked up with late substitute Luca de la Torre to put the game to bed and send all 35,611 fans home happy from Bank of America Stadium.

Biel's brace gave Charlotte their first win of the season.

"The players stood up, showed their personalities a bit more today... And then after the sending off, just took over the game," head coach Dean Smith told reporters post-match.

"[They] were patient enough to wait for the opportunities to happen, and there were some good goals in there as well."