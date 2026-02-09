Red Bull New York trade Wiki Carmona to CF Montréal for Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

RBNY receive: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty MTL receive: Wiki Carmona

Marshall-Rutty joins his fourth MLS club after stints with Montréal, Toronto FC and Charlotte FC.

Originally a Toronto homegrown product, the 21-year-old Canadian international spent last season on loan with Charlotte. He has 1g/8a in 112 regular-season appearances.

“We are very pleased to add Jahkeele to our roster and welcome him to the club,” said RBNY head of sport Julian de Guzman. “He is an exciting young player that brings a strong mentality and a willingness to work, and we believe this is a great spot for him to continue developing and taking the next step in his career.”

“We want to thank Wiki for everything he brought to this club, both on and off the field,” said de Guzman. “He represented the club the right way every day, and we want to wish him the best in this next step of his career.”

Carmona has spent the last five seasons with RBNY, contributing 6g/6a in 118 games (all competitions). The 22-year-old earned his first senior cap with Venezuela last October.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Wikelman Carmona,” said CF Montréal managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo. “His profile will strengthen our midfield options and give our coach greater tactical flexibility.

"I would also like to thank Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and wish him all the best in the next stage of his career.”

New York start their first season under head coach Michael Bradley on Feb. 21 at Orlando City (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

Montréal kick off their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at San Diego FC (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).