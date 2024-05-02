Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi named MLS Player of the Month

Lionel Messi , after a record run of form with Inter Miami CF , has been named MLS Player of the Month for April 2024.

The Argentine superstar No. 10 had six goals and four assists (10 goal contributions) in April despite playing in just four matches. This remarkable offensive output guided the Herons to a 3W-0L-1D record and the Supporters' Shield lead. They also pace MLS in points per game (1.91), goals scored (26) and goal differential (+10).

Of Miami's 12 goals in April, Messi directly contributed to 10 of them – scoring game-winners against Nashville SC (April 20) and the New England Revolution (April 27). Additionally, he became the first player in league history to record multiple goal contributions in five consecutive games.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's 16 goal contributions (9g/7a) after his first seven games of the 2024 season are the most ever, surpassing previous record holders Thierry Henry (13 in 2012) and Carlos Vela (13 in 2019).

Messi becomes Miami's second Player of the Month of the 2024 season after fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez took the honors for February/March. He's now a 10-time Player of the Month winner over his iconic career, capturing eight with Barcelona and one with Paris Saint-Germain to add to this latest recognition.

Messi and Miami return home this Saturday to host the New York Red Bulls in a battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).