Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

With Messi and fellow FC Barcelona Big Four stars Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba leading the charge, Miami currently pace the Supporters' Shield race with 21 points (6W-2L-3D) and boast league-best numbers for points per game (1.91), goals scored (26) and goal differential (+10).

In just seven games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has 16 goal contributions (nine goals, seven assists) – the most by a player in MLS history in his first seven games of a season, and three more than previous record holders Thierry Henry (13 in 2012) and Carlos Vela (13 in 2019).

Messi was the undisputed headliner in Matchday 11, scoring two goals and adding an assist as Inter Miami cruised to a 4-1 win at the New England Revolution in front of a record 65,612 fans at Gillette Stadium . With his 2g/1a output, the legendary Argentine became the first-ever MLS player to record multiple goal contributions in five consecutive league games.

Lionel Messi 's historic start to the 2024 MLS season shows no signs of slowing down, with Inter Miami CF 's superstar No. 10 taking Player of the Matchday honors for the second time this year.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's second Player of the Matchday award comes two weeks after he took the Matchday 9 prize for his dazzling performance in a 3-2 Miami win over Sporting Kansas City in front of a historic crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.

Messi and Suárez (two apiece) are the first pair of teammates to earn multiple Player of the Matchday honors in the first 11 Matchdays of a season since current Herons co-owner David Beckham and Landon Donovan achieved the same feat with the LA Galaxy in 2008. The Herons are also the first club since the 2021 Galaxy to earn four of the first 10 Player of the Matchdays of a season.

Miami return home Saturday night in Matchday 12 to host the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).