Lionel Messi: Inter Miami honor Argentine legend's 45 trophies

Sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's Copa final victory over Colombia, Messi had previously set a world record of 44 combined trophies for club and country by leading Miami to Leagues Cup glory during his memorable 2023 debut season.

"What Lionel Messi has done as a leader is that he elevates everyone around him and is an example for the young players in the Inter Miami youth academy," Mas said. "And an example for the future, of leadership and of a man who will be able to continue opening new chapters in football."