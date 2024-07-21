Lionel Messi: Inter Miami honor Argentine legend's 45 trophies

Lionel Messi has seen his fair share of ceremonies throughout his career, and he added another to the list on Saturday night ahead of Inter Miami CF's 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire.
Fresh off winning a record 45th major career trophy following his 2024 Copa América triumph with Argentina, Messi was honored by IMCF president Jorge Mas during a special pre-match event in his honor at Chase Stadium.
Mas presented Messi with a commemorative picture showcasing the silverware he's won at the club level with FC Barcelona, PSG and Inter Miami, as well as his international conquests with La Albiceleste.
"Tonight, we celebrate a great milestone for our captain Leo Messi in becoming the footballer who has lifted the most trophies in the history of the sport," Mas said. "And I am sure he won't stop at 45; we hope he can lift more in the future."
Sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's Copa final victory over Colombia, Messi had previously set a world record of 44 combined trophies for club and country by leading Miami to Leagues Cup glory during his memorable 2023 debut season.
"What Lionel Messi has done as a leader is that he elevates everyone around him and is an example for the young players in the Inter Miami youth academy," Mas said. "And an example for the future, of leadership and of a man who will be able to continue opening new chapters in football."
Expected to return soon, Messi will hope to help the Herons repeat as Leagues Cup champions as the tournament gets underway this week. In the meantime, Miami sit comfortably atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 53 points (16W-4L-5D record), five clear of FC Cincinnati.