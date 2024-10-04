Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami

In addition to the Supporters' Shield, Miami boast plenty of momentum ahead of the playoffs, going undefeated in their last nine games (6W-0L-3D).

Even better, Messi appears to be rediscovering his best form after returning from an ankle injury last month. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has three goals in his last two games, scoring a highlight-reel brace midweek at Columbus to earn Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for the fifth time this year.