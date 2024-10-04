Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami

After securing the 2024 Supporters' Shield, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF target the MLS single-season points record when they visit Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Oct. 5 | 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
The Herons won their second trophy of the Messi era, capturing their first-ever Shield to add to their 2023 Leagues Cup title. They did it in dominating fashion and have two games left to break the New England Revolution's record 73-point haul set in 2021 (must win out).
However, as Messi stated after Wednesday's 3-2 win at the Columbus Crew, Miami's ultimate goal is making a deep run in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs – all the way to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.
Unlike Miami, Toronto FC's playoff future is hardly guaranteed. Holding the Eastern Conference's ninth and final postseason spot, John Herdman's side is tied on points (37) with the Philadelphia Union and D.C. United, who both have a game in hand.
That means TFC face a must-win match in their regular-season finale, then will hope other results go their way during their Decision Day bye week (Oct. 19).
This year, Toronto have lost their two meetings against Miami across all competitions.
In addition to the Supporters' Shield, Miami boast plenty of momentum ahead of the playoffs, going undefeated in their last nine games (6W-0L-3D).
Even better, Messi appears to be rediscovering his best form after returning from an ankle injury last month. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has three goals in his last two games, scoring a highlight-reel brace midweek at Columbus to earn Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for the fifth time this year.
Does more history await the GOAT and the Herons before all is said and done this season?