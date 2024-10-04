Matchday

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi - H2W - 10.5.24
MLSsoccer staff

After securing the 2024 Supporters' Shield, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF target the MLS single-season points record when they visit Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario

The Herons won their second trophy of the Messi era, capturing their first-ever Shield to add to their 2023 Leagues Cup title. They did it in dominating fashion and have two games left to break the New England Revolution's record 73-point haul set in 2021 (must win out).

However, as Messi stated after Wednesday's 3-2 win at the Columbus Crew, Miami's ultimate goal is making a deep run in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs – all the way to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Unlike Miami, Toronto FC's playoff future is hardly guaranteed. Holding the Eastern Conference's ninth and final postseason spot, John Herdman's side is tied on points (37) with the Philadelphia Union and D.C. United, who both have a game in hand.

That means TFC face a must-win match in their regular-season finale, then will hope other results go their way during their Decision Day bye week (Oct. 19).

This year, Toronto have lost their two meetings against Miami across all competitions.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

In addition to the Supporters' Shield, Miami boast plenty of momentum ahead of the playoffs, going undefeated in their last nine games (6W-0L-3D).

Even better, Messi appears to be rediscovering his best form after returning from an ankle injury last month. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has three goals in his last two games, scoring a highlight-reel brace midweek at Columbus to earn Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for the fifth time this year.

Does more history await the GOAT and the Herons before all is said and done this season?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Matchday

Related Stories

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?
Matchday 37: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
More News
More News
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?

Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?
Your Friday Kickoff: Which remaining games will have the biggest postseason impact?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which remaining games will have the biggest postseason impact?
DC United: Are they finally more than Christian Benteke? 
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

DC United: Are they finally more than Christian Benteke? 
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
0:18

Goal of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
Player of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
0:55

Player of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
Energy Moment of the Matchday 36: Drake Callendar
0:49

Energy Moment of the Matchday 36: Drake Callendar
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:39

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday