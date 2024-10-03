Inter Miami's Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Messi's 32 goal contributions (17g/15a) are second behind only Portland Timbers midfielder Evander , who has 33. Among the leaders in goals per 90 minutes this season (minimum five goals), the iconic No. 10 ranks first at 1.01 goals per 90 minutes.

With the accolade, the Herons secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs – leading up to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7. They'll also compete in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup , marking their second-straight participation in the continental tournament.

Messi scored a highlight-reel brace as Miami lifted the Shield for the first time in club history after Wednesday's 3-2 win at Columbus Crew .

Lionel Messi 's Supporters' Shield-clinching performance for Inter Miami CF has earned the Argentine legend Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 36.

This is Messi's fifth MLS Player of the Matchday award of 2024, after taking home the prize following Matchdays 9, 11, 12 and 32. He's the fifth player in MLS history to win the accolade at least five times in a single season, following Carlos Vela (six in 2019), Thierry Henry (five in 2012), Jason Kreis (six in 1999) and Cobi Jones (five in 1998).

Miami visit Toronto FC on Saturday as they chase the MLS single-season points record with two games remaining (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).