Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami

As part of MLS Matchday 11, a battle between the Eastern Conference's first-place (Inter Miami CF) and last-place (New England Revolution) teams awaits Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, April 27 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts
Lionel Messi & Co.'s visit is expected to draw north of 60,000 fans to the Revs' home venue, which will host several matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The crowd is catching Messi in peak form, as his 13 goal contributions (7g/6a) are second in MLS behind Real Salt Lake striker Cristian Arango (8g/6a).
New England's early days under head coach Caleb Porter haven't gone to plan, scoring a league-low five goals while winning just one league match – a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC on April 6.
Carles Gil, the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, scored against Charlotte to reach three goals in 2024. But the Spanish maestro is getting little final-third support, including from fellow Designated Players Giacomo Vrioni and Tomás Chancalay.
The Revs completed two moves before the Primary Transfer Window closed Tuesday evening, acquiring center back Xavier Arreaga and goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic. Arreaga brings a wealth of experience from the Seattle Sounders, while Ivacic should challenge Henrich Ravas for starter's minutes.
Inter Miami have scored three goals in back-to-back games, following up their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal exit with a 3-2 win at Sporting Kansas City and a 3-1 win vs. Nashville SC. The common denominator is Messi going beast mode, having tallied a combined 3g/2a.
Yet, injuries continue to hobble the early Supporters' Shield leaders. The latest addition is midfielder Diego Gómez, who's expected to miss six weeks with a sprained ankle he suffered against Nashville. That follows hamstring injuries to left back Jordi Alba, winger Robert Taylor and striker Leo Campana, among other setbacks.
One layer to watch: Might attacking midfielder Matías Rojas debut? The Paraguay international officially joined Inter Miami on Tuesday after last playing for Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians.