Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami

As part of MLS Matchday 11, a battle between the Eastern Conference's first-place ( Inter Miami CF ) and last-place ( New England Revolution ) teams awaits Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The crowd is catching Messi in peak form, as his 13 goal contributions (7g/6a) are second in MLS behind Real Salt Lake striker Cristian Arango (8g/6a).

Lionel Messi & Co.'s visit is expected to draw north of 60,000 fans to the Revs' home venue, which will host several matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

New England's early days under head coach Caleb Porter haven't gone to plan, scoring a league-low five goals while winning just one league match – a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC on April 6.

Carles Gil, the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, scored against Charlotte to reach three goals in 2024. But the Spanish maestro is getting little final-third support, including from fellow Designated Players Giacomo Vrioni and Tomás Chancalay.