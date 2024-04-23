New England Revolution acquire Xavier Arreaga from Seattle Sounders

"We are pleased to welcome Xavier Arreaga to the Revolution to continue his decorated MLS career. Xavier has been a key part of title-winning teams in Seattle, both in our league and at the continental level," New England sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “His arrival adds important reinforcement to our defensive unit for the rest of this season and beyond.”

In exchange for the 29-year-old Ecuador international defender, Seattle receive a 2025 international roster spot and $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are met.

Five years and four trophies later 🩵 Thank you for all the memories, Xavi! pic.twitter.com/ipey3OGqx6

Arreaga, an MLS Cup (2019) and Concacaf Champions League (2022) winner, has 3g/2a in 101 regular-season appearances since joining Seattle from Ecuadorian top-flight side Barcelona SC in 2019. Once a mainstay of Seattle's backline, he'd fallen behind Yeimar and Jackson Ragen on the depth chart in recent seasons.

"On behalf of the organization, I’d like to thank Xavi and wish him nothing but the best at his next stop," Seattle general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. "This transaction allows for increased flexibility within the salary cap as we explore different ways to improve our team this summer."

Capped 20 times by Ecuador, Arreaga now joins a Revs side that's currently last in the Eastern Conference standings. He gives new head coach Caleb Porter another veteran option at center back alongside Andrew Farrell and Henry Kessler, among others.