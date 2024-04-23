Inter Miami sign Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas 

"We think this addition helps strengthen our squad as we aim to compete for titles after a strong start of the MLS season."

"We’re pleased to bring in attacking midfielder Matías Rojas," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "He is a skillful and experienced player at both the club and national team levels whose versatility we believe will be an asset for the team.

The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26 – reuniting with Paraguay teammate Diego Gómez on the Herons.

Inter Miami CF have signed attacking midfielder Matías Rojas , the club announced Tuesday. He was a free agent after last playing for Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians.

Throughout his club career, Rojas has 37 goals and 18 assists in 205 matches. He’s predominantly played at Argentine side Racing Club, but has additional stops across South America at boyhood team Cerro Porteño, Lanús, Defensa y Justicia and Corinthians.

Internationally, Rojas has one goal in 18 appearances for Paraguay. Predominantly left-footed, he played at the 2019 Copa América and remains a regular call-up for 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"I’m happy, joining a spectacular club like Inter Miami is a dream come true," said Rojas. "I’m excited to compete and help my teammates achieve the team’s objectives."

Rojas' long-rumored move was completed just before the Primary Transfer Window closed on April 23. He can play centrally or wide, increasing options for head coach Tata Martino.

Early in 2024, Inter Miami are first in the Eastern Conference (5W-2L-3D; 18 points). Their roster is headlined by a Big Four of former FC Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.