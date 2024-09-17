Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Despite playing in just 13 matches this season, Messi has a remarkable 14g/14a for the Herons and is fifth in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race .

Messi's return from a three-month-plus absence went about as perfectly as possible, with the legendary Argentine No. 10 going the full 90 minutes and contributing to all three Miami goals (2g/1a) in Saturday's 3-1 home win over the Philadelphia Union .

Even making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs isn't guaranteed for the Five Stripes. Two points off the ninth and final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta are coming off a disappointing 2-0 home setback to a Nashville SC side that had lost eight-straight matches heading into their visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That stat summarizes the club's underperformance in 2024, which began with high expectations before turning into a transition year amid vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra's recent exit , a full-time head coaching vacancy and Designated Player flexibility.

Atlanta United, in contrast, have no players near double-digit goals this season. Saba Lobjanidze and Daniel Ríos share the team lead with six tallies apiece.

With Messi back in the fold, Miami look scarier than ever. Saturday's result extended the Herons' winning streak to five games, with nine victories in their last 10 league outings.

The first club to clinch a playoff berth, Miami have a seven-point advantage (and a game in hand) over the LA Galaxy in the Supporters' Shield race and remain on pace to set a single-season points record (62 points; 2.21 ppg).

Messi, of course, was the star of the show last time out. In his first club appearance since June 1, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice and provided the late assist for fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez to ice the win over Philadelphia with his team-leading 17th goal.