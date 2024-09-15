Matchday

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star bags brace in return from injury

Ben Wright

Ladies and gentlemen, Lionel Messi is back!

MIA_Messi_Lionel_HEA_1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

The superstar forward hadn't played a competitive soccer game in 62 days. Injured during Argentina's Copa América final win, Messi's last match for Inter Miami was on June 1, 105 five days ago.

You wouldn't be able to tell by watching him, as the GOAT led Miami to a convincing 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Messi took no time picking up right where he left off, bagging a rapid-fire brace in the first half to mark his return in style. The first was a right-footed strike from the top of the box, receiving a pass from Luis Suárez before slicing past defender Kai Wagner.

Three minutes and 29 seconds later, he added a second. Jordi Alba picked out a cross from the edge of the box, finding a darting run from Messi, who finished tidily to give the Herons the lead.

Messi's now up to 14 goals and 14 assists, tied for fifth in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race. To make it even more impressive, he's compiled those numbers in under 1,100 minutes (13 appearances), as the Herons continue to extend their Supporters' Shield lead.

Ben Wright -
@benwright
Matchday Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi

Related Stories

Columbus Crew clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union
More News
More News
Columbus Crew clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Columbus Crew clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star bags brace in return from injury

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star bags brace in return from injury
Your Saturday Kickoff: Why tonight will be a night like no other in MLS
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Why tonight will be a night like no other in MLS
LAFC sign Bombino, Ochoa, Rosales and Wibowo
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Bombino, Ochoa, Rosales and Wibowo
Video
Video
Goal: L. Suárez vs. PHI, 90+8'
0:51

Goal: L. Suárez vs. PHI, 90+8'
Goal: G. Dorsey vs. RSL, 45+3'
0:34

Goal: G. Dorsey vs. RSL, 45+3'
Goal: O. Wolff vs. TOR, 75'
0:57

Goal: O. Wolff vs. TOR, 75'
Goal: H. Mukhtar vs. ATL, 76'
0:58

Goal: H. Mukhtar vs. ATL, 76'