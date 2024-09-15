Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star bags brace in return from injury

The superstar forward hadn't played a competitive soccer game in 62 days. Injured during Argentina's Copa América final win, Messi's last match for Inter Miami was on June 1, 105 five days ago.

You wouldn't be able to tell by watching him, as the GOAT led Miami to a convincing 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Messi took no time picking up right where he left off, bagging a rapid-fire brace in the first half to mark his return in style. The first was a right-footed strike from the top of the box, receiving a pass from Luis Suárez before slicing past defender Kai Wagner.

Three minutes and 29 seconds later, he added a second. Jordi Alba picked out a cross from the edge of the box, finding a darting run from Messi, who finished tidily to give the Herons the lead.