Lewandowski captivates Chicago, Evander makes history & more from Matchday 19

Here’s what you need to know about the weekend's soccer smorgasbord.

With the final crop of FIFA World Cup participants returning to the pitch, new signings finding their feet and several teams clambering back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs reckoning, it’s all kicking off around the league.

After the fun and festivities in Charlotte, Matchday 19 rolled in with a bang, reminding everyone across MLS that the stretch run is approaching and nothing can be taken for granted.

Goals, goals, and more goals. 😮‍💨 Catch the action with @Ticketmaster , the Home for Soccer Fans: https://t.co/wpUIa3cIUH pic.twitter.com/Jfe8t7mEla

“He sees the game and reads the game very well. Most importantly, in the box, he's an absolute killer,” marveled head coach Gregg Berhalter. “This is hopefully the beginning of a lot of goals.”

After two understated appearances last month, Robert Lewandowski introduced himself to the Windy City in earnest on Saturday night, opening his MLS account on his home debut with a match-winning brace in Chicago Fire FC ’s 2-1 defeat of Charlotte FC .

A home debut brace and the game-winner ✌️🔥 Robert Lewandowski's first match in Chicago is one to remember. pic.twitter.com/pt567KCnn0

Imagine what Smith was thinking, then, as ‘Zinck’ balled out of his mind here, producing an absurd, game-high nine chances created, including a key role in the buildup to both Fire goals after Pep Biel 's early banger.

When Charlotte hosted the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, Chicago winger Philip Zinckernagel revealed that CLTFC head coach Dean Smith had joked about playing him all 90 minutes in order to tire him out ahead of this match.

The very best Designated Players have a knack for not only shining in their own right, but also lifting the levels of those around them, and there were signs of that here.

World, meet Mijahir Jiménez

Orlando City’s dramatic renaissance under the influence of Antoine Griezmann was always going to hit a speed bump sooner or later. Still, who thought it would arrive at the hands of a young, inconsistent Red Bull New York side – with the coup de grace applied by an unheralded teenager?

From MLS NEXT Pro and a short-term contract with the first team to brace-bagging hero – that’s the weekend Mijahir Jiménez had against Griezmann & Co.

The Panamanian striker scored twice in his first MLS start to pace RBNY's 3-2 win over the Lions at Sports Illustrated Stadium, vindicating the admirable faith invested in him by first-year head coach Michael Bradley and the club’s ‘Play Your Kids’ ethos.