Atlanta United loan Emmanuel Latte Lath to Union Berlin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Atlanta United have loaned forward Emmanuel Latte Lath to German Bundesliga side Union Berlin for the 2026-27 season, the club announced Sunday.

The deal, which includes a purchase option, opens a Designated Player spot for Atlanta. Union Berlin will take on the Ivory Coast international's full salary.

"After discussions with Manu, we felt this move was the right opportunity for everyone involved,” said Atlanta United chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson. "Union Berlin competes at a high level in one of the top leagues in the world, and this gives him the chance to continue his development in a strong environment.

"We appreciate everything he brought to Atlanta and look forward to following his progress throughout the season. This move also opens up a Designated Player spot for us, which we will look to fill in this summer window.”

The 27-year-old has contributed 11g/4a in 48 matches across all competitions for Atlanta since arriving from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC ahead of the 2025 MLS season. The reported $22 million transfer fee plus add-ons was an MLS record at the time.

Just past the season's halfway point, Atlanta are last in the Eastern Conference with 12 points (3W-12L-3D). Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuck are their other Designated Players.