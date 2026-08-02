Leagues Cup 2026: Which MLS clubs could win it all?

Which MLS entrant has the best chance of following up Seattle Sounders FC 's title-winning feat from last season?

Leagues Cup 2026 is upon us, a rivalry-filled tournament featuring 18 clubs from both MLS and LIGA MX (36 total) fighting to be crowned champion on Sept. 6. Plus, the top three finishers qualify for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup .

Sitting first in the Eastern Conference and third in MLS in expected goals differential, as per American Soccer Analysis, Inter Miami are clearly among the favorites for this trophy. Add in their experience in the competition, and the picture starts to look even rosier.

With Messi on the field, the Herons are truly never out of a match. Plus, with a star-studded supporting cast around the No. 10, including new signing Casemiro and international teammate Rodrigo De Paul , there’s the necessary depth to make a deep run.

Led by Lionel Messi , there’s little doubt Inter Miami can reach a ceiling no other Leagues Cup competitor can match. That was true in 2023, when they won the tournament shortly after Messi signed for the club. It’s true today, too, with Messi fresh off one of the most impressive FIFA World Cup showings of all time, where he tallied 12 goal contributions (8g/4a) as Argentina made the final.

After their run to the Leagues Cup 2025 final, where they fell to Seattle, Inter Miami CF are back for more.

There is, perhaps, no more dangerous attacking duo in North America than Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga.

When Son joined LAFC last summer, he and Bouanga went on a tear, looking borderline unstoppable. And while Son didn't score in MLS action before the World Cup break, he immediately came good in LAFC’s El Tráfico victory earlier this month. Now? The floodgates have opened for the South Korean superstar, all while his playmaking continues at a high level. His force-multiplying talent creates extra space for Bouanga – space the winger doesn’t need, really, but will gladly take.

Son and Bouanga strike fear into opposing defenses, but LAFC bring much more than just those two stars. They have top-end talent in midfield and along the backline, making them equipped to balance multiple competitions. We saw as much earlier this season when LAFC made the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals while still thriving in MLS play.