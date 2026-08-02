Leagues Cup 2026: Which MLS clubs could win it all?

It’s back, folks.
Leagues Cup 2026 is upon us, a rivalry-filled tournament featuring 18 clubs from both MLS and LIGA MX (36 total) fighting to be crowned champion on Sept. 6. Plus, the top three finishers qualify for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.
Which MLS entrant has the best chance of following up Seattle Sounders FC's title-winning feat from last season?
Let’s dive into five of the strongest contenders to lift the Leagues Cup trophy.
After their run to the Leagues Cup 2025 final, where they fell to Seattle, Inter Miami CF are back for more.
Led by Lionel Messi, there’s little doubt Inter Miami can reach a ceiling no other Leagues Cup competitor can match. That was true in 2023, when they won the tournament shortly after Messi signed for the club. It’s true today, too, with Messi fresh off one of the most impressive FIFA World Cup showings of all time, where he tallied 12 goal contributions (8g/4a) as Argentina made the final.
With Messi on the field, the Herons are truly never out of a match. Plus, with a star-studded supporting cast around the No. 10, including new signing Casemiro and international teammate Rodrigo De Paul, there’s the necessary depth to make a deep run.
Sitting first in the Eastern Conference and third in MLS in expected goals differential, as per American Soccer Analysis, Inter Miami are clearly among the favorites for this trophy. Add in their experience in the competition, and the picture starts to look even rosier.
There is, perhaps, no more dangerous attacking duo in North America than Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga.
When Son joined LAFC last summer, he and Bouanga went on a tear, looking borderline unstoppable. And while Son didn't score in MLS action before the World Cup break, he immediately came good in LAFC’s El Tráfico victory earlier this month. Now? The floodgates have opened for the South Korean superstar, all while his playmaking continues at a high level. His force-multiplying talent creates extra space for Bouanga – space the winger doesn’t need, really, but will gladly take.
Son and Bouanga strike fear into opposing defenses, but LAFC bring much more than just those two stars. They have top-end talent in midfield and along the backline, making them equipped to balance multiple competitions. We saw as much earlier this season when LAFC made the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals while still thriving in MLS play.
It wouldn't shock me if LAFC stay on course for a home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs game and go all the way in Leagues Cup. Marc Dos Santos' side looks like a genuine threat to add another trophy to their cabinet.
After years of wandering in the wilderness, Chicago Fire FC are back to being a contender.
Currently fourth in the Eastern Conference table and fourth in MLS based on expected goals difference, Gregg Berhalter’s team has been impressively well-rounded this season. According to American Soccer Analysis, the Fire rank inside the league’s top 10 in both expected goals for and expected goals against, a marked improvement from an unbalanced 2025 campaign.
Thanks to savvy, game-controlling additions in both defense and midfield over the offseason, Chicago have nearly unparalleled stability. Notably, Anton Salétros and Robin Lod have added genuine security in midfield.
Legendary striker Robert Lewandowski brings serious star power, and they have room to add yet another Designated Player following Hugo Cuypers’ exit to CF Monterrey in LIGA MX.
It’s early days in the marriage between the Polish superstar and his new team. But if things gel quickly in the attack and there’s enough defensive nous surrounding Lewandowski (Mbekezeli Mbokazi's thigh injury is a concern), Chicago will be in the hunt for every trophy on offer.
Sitting atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, Nashville SC already have the inside track for one piece of silverware this year. They’re not resting on their laurels, either.
Nashville signed Tunisian World Cup member Elias Saad on loan from Bundesliga club FC Augsburg to help bolster their attack. Alongside a star-studded frontline featuring Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza, Saad could help take head coach B.J. Callaghan’s setup to yet another level.
With more attacking talent and Famara Camara bolstering their central midfield, Nashville’s early business in the summer transfer window makes this team even more of a threat to win Leagues Cup.
Nashville are also no stranger to success in tournament settings under Callaghan, lifting the 2025 US Open Cup and making the semifinals of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
While injuries have taken their toll at times this year, and a return to full health will be crucial, Nashville have repeatedly shown they have what it takes to win a trophy.
There's arguably been no more dominant MLS team in 2026 than Vancouver.
After making MLS Cup last season, where they fell to Inter Miami, the Whitecaps didn’t lose momentum. In fact, they've remained among the Western Conference elite. According to American Soccer Analysis, the Whitecaps lead MLS in expected goals differential and have nearly doubled the next best team in that category. We’re talking about all-time levels of MLS dominance.
With a tremendously balanced and talented roster playing in head coach Jesper Sørensen’s system, there's no weakness in Vancouver’s armor.
They have a solid backstop in goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, at least a half-dozen starting-caliber defenders, a strong double pivot even with Sebastian Berhalter’s transfer to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC, a stable of clever wingers, and Thomas Müller and Brian White leading the way in the attack. Oh, and star playmaker Ryan Gauld is back to earning minutes after his long injury layoff.
Watch out, Leagues Cup. The Vancouver Whitecaps are coming.