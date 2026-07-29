Antoine Griezmann effect: MLS All-Stars hail Orlando City newcomer

Yet Antoine Griezmann is undoubtedly on the minds of many gathered in Charlotte this week, as the French legend’s seismic impact at Orlando City reverberates across the league.

“Hugo told me he’s going to get me one of his jerseys,” he explained. “I can’t wait to play against him, and I hope he’s doing well. He’s already doing well, but I hope he continues his performances, scoring all those goals in MLS for Orlando.”

“I love him,” Son Heung-Min said of Griezmann. “I’m a big fan of his since he was playing with Atlético [Madrid] and Real Sociedad. He’s the kind of player that I’ve always wanted to play with, the kind of player that I love to watch.”

“Antoine is a true gentleman,” Orlando goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau said after Monday’s All-Stars training session. “On the field, you see the quality that he brings for us, what glue he is to the group. At the end of the day, everybody embraces that type of person, outside the field and on the field, that he is. So it's a renewal of energy in the group.”

Griezmann’s arrival in central Florida has transformed a side that struggled mightily during the first half of the season, the Lions winning their first two matches following the World Cup pause by a combined score of 5-0, including Saturday’s defeat of Supporters’ Shield-leading Nashville SC .

“The likes of Griezmann coming into the league, and we've got Son here, with Thomas Müller here with us as well – when you start attracting them types of players, then I think that can only be good for the league, and encourage other people to come over.”

“There's some really good names of players come in, and it’s certainly captured attention of what I would call other big-name players, because I've had a couple of texts already,” Charlotte and MLS All-Stars head coach Dean Smith said on Tuesday, adding that he believes this migration will be helped by next year’s shift to a fall-to-spring calendar to align with Europe’s top leagues.

Star power of that wattage is not exactly new for MLS, which has welcomed globally-recognized faces since its birth three decades ago. But the flow may be approaching a tipping point, particularly with Lionel Messi still at the top of his game and the 2026 FIFA World Cup having just given dozens of elite players a firsthand tour of what’s on offer in North America.

Like any industry, friends and colleagues keep in touch across the soccer world, and as more luminaries experience the league, they tend to pass along their perspectives to others considering a new chapter in their careers.

One notable twist: As the league’s overall quality rises, it becomes both a more challenging proposition and a more intriguing one for imports, who must themselves bring substantial value to merit a Designated Player slot, which remains limited to just three per club.

“It's always nice when the competition gets better and better,” Müller noted on Monday. “But for sure, even if you're a big name, you have to integrate yourself into the league. It's not that easy, as you maybe think. As I experienced it, since almost one year now, there is a big competition, and just because you have a big name in Europe, that doesn't mean that you're successful over here.”

Charlotte captain and English Premier League veteran Ashley Westwood echoed that warning.