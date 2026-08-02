Leagues Cup 2026: Key storylines you should know

Leagues Cup is back for its fourth edition, with rivalry-filled matchups between MLS and LIGA MX sides on deck.
The tournament, held from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6, will feature 36 clubs – all 18 LIGA MX teams and the 18 MLS clubs that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season – facing off for the trophy, prize money, bragging rights and three spots in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Here are the biggest storylines to follow.
The rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX has only deepened in recent years, thanks to various tournaments.
MLS has had the upper hand in Leagues Cup and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, winning four of five meetings in the midsummer showcase match.
LIGA MX leads the way in Concacaf Champions Cup and the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup, which pits the reigning MLS and LIGA MX champions against one another.
Now, Leagues Cup brings another guaranteed 58 MLS vs. LIGA MX games – every Phase One match and all four quarterfinals. There will be no shortage of chances to watch the leagues' best do battle.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup featured 45 MLS players and 26 LIGA MX players, many of whom will compete in Leagues Cup this summer.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream represented the United States, while Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and LAFC winger Jacob Shaffelburg featured for Canada.
Rounding out the co-hosts, Mexico brought the likes of Toluca defender Jesús Gallardo, Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora, Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira and former Chicago Fire FC standout Brian Gutiérrez (now with Chivas).
Inter Miami CF teammates Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul reached the World Cup final with Argentina, Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira made history with Cape Verde and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas was crucial for Paraguay.
The list goes on and on, bringing World Cup talent to a Leagues Cup match near you.
There are plenty of MLS superstars to watch besides Messi and De Paul, including several who will be getting their first taste of Leagues Cup action this year.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC and former Germany forward Thomas Müller, as well as legendary South Korean star Son Heung-Min (LAFC), will take part in their first Leagues Cup after signing for their respective clubs last August.
So will newly-signed Chicago Fire FC striker Robert Lewandowski, who spent more than a decade playing for Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. Ditto for French superstar Antoine Griezmann, who joined Orlando City after starring for Atlético Madrid, and Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro, who was last with Manchester United.
Nashville SC forwards Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge aim to lead their side to a second trophy in as many years, after winning the 2025 US Open Cup. Elsewhere, the dynamic duo of Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna have Real Salt Lake looking ready to contend for a trophy.
Since its expanded format in 2023, MLS teams have dominated Leagues Cup.
Messi sensationally led Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy in 2023, defeating Nashville on penalty kicks. Cucho Hernández steered the Columbus Crew to a 3-1 victory over LAFC in 2024, and Seattle Sounders FC earned a resounding 3-0 win over Inter Miami in 2025.
Will this be the year that a LIGA MX side finally breaks through? Or will MLS continue its Leagues Cup supremacy?
Leagues Cup adopted a format change for the 2025 edition, which emphasizes consistent inter-league play and ensures MLS vs. LIGA MX matches through at least the quarterfinals.
Each team plays three Phase One matches against a rival league, adding even more fuel to the fire.
The top four teams from each league's table will advance to the knockout rounds, which will be set up as follows:
- MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4
- MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3
- MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2
- MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1
New this year, four Phase One games will also be played in Mexico alongside the others in the US and Canada.