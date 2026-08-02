Leagues Cup 2026: Key storylines you should know

Leagues Cup is back for its fourth edition, with rivalry-filled matchups between MLS and LIGA MX sides on deck.

Here are the biggest storylines to follow.

The tournament, held from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6, will feature 36 clubs – all 18 LIGA MX teams and the 18 MLS clubs that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season – facing off for the trophy, prize money, bragging rights and three spots in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX has only deepened in recent years, thanks to various tournaments.

MLS has had the upper hand in Leagues Cup and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, winning four of five meetings in the midsummer showcase match.

LIGA MX leads the way in Concacaf Champions Cup and the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup, which pits the reigning MLS and LIGA MX champions against one another.