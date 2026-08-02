Ezekiel Alladoh golazo caps CRAZY Philadelphia Union comeback

Can the Philadelphia Union turn their 2026 season around? On Saturday night at least, they were the stuff of miracle comebacks.

"So everyone in the building: thank you. I'm proud of the guys, proud of the staff and yeah, it was a crazy night."

"It's the energy, the mentality to fight, and then you turn these games your way," interim head coach Ryan Richter told reporters post-match.

Alladoh struck for his first-ever MLS goal seconds after Neil Pierre leveled for Philly in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, putting the finishing touches on one of the wildest rallies of the year.

Club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh ’s stunning 97th-minute volley capped an insane 3-2 victory over 10-man Atlanta United at Subaru Park, extending the Union’s winning streak to three games in brilliant fashion.

SCENES! Ezekiel Alladoh with the finish and @PhilaUnion come all the way back! pic.twitter.com/KbXKYq5HIj

Wild scenes

Atlanta initially looked poised to pull off the shock result, taking a 2-0 lead on goals from Miguel Almirón (30’) and Tristan Muyumba (66’) despite going down a man after Enea Mihaj’s 27th-minute red card.

But Philly would not be denied, with top scorer Milan Iloski sparking the comeback in the 73rd minute with a stunning finish of his own. In the process, Iloski extended his goal-scoring streak to six straight games while improving to 10g/2a on the season.

Then came the one-two punch from Pierre and Alladoh to cap a possibly season-changing result.

"The message was clear. It wasn't, 'Let's go and get a goal and tie this game.' It's, 'Let's get one, let's get the second goal and go and win the game," said Richter.