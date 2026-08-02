Ezekiel Alladoh golazo caps CRAZY Philadelphia Union comeback

Can the Philadelphia Union turn their 2026 season around? On Saturday night at least, they were the stuff of miracle comebacks.
Club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh’s stunning 97th-minute volley capped an insane 3-2 victory over 10-man Atlanta United at Subaru Park, extending the Union’s winning streak to three games in brilliant fashion.
Alladoh struck for his first-ever MLS goal seconds after Neil Pierre leveled for Philly in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, putting the finishing touches on one of the wildest rallies of the year.
"It's the energy, the mentality to fight, and then you turn these games your way," interim head coach Ryan Richter told reporters post-match.
"So everyone in the building: thank you. I'm proud of the guys, proud of the staff and yeah, it was a crazy night."
Wild scenes
Atlanta initially looked poised to pull off the shock result, taking a 2-0 lead on goals from Miguel Almirón (30’) and Tristan Muyumba (66’) despite going down a man after Enea Mihaj’s 27th-minute red card.
But Philly would not be denied, with top scorer Milan Iloski sparking the comeback in the 73rd minute with a stunning finish of his own. In the process, Iloski extended his goal-scoring streak to six straight games while improving to 10g/2a on the season.
Then came the one-two punch from Pierre and Alladoh to cap a possibly season-changing result.
"The message was clear. It wasn't, 'Let's go and get a goal and tie this game.' It's, 'Let's get one, let's get the second goal and go and win the game," said Richter.
"... That was the mentality. That was the clear target for the game. Not come back and tie; get three points out of this."
Philly resurgence
Saturday’s dramatic result pushed the Union to 13th place in the Eastern Conference, seven points shy of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs positioning.
Philly are also a perfect 3W-0L-0D under Richter, who took over after the club parted ways with Bradley Carnell in May.
Last year's Supporters' Shield winners, the Union lost their first six games of the season and entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup break at the bottom of the league table.
Their recent turnaround has come amid the increased impact of teenage phenom Cavan Sullivan, the return from injury of brother and fellow homegrown Quinn Sullivan and the recent reacquisition of all-time assist leader Kai Wagner, who added two helpers against Atlanta.
And now Alladoh, who joined Philly as a club-record signing ahead of the 2026 season, is having an impact.
"I hope at least that the guys believe in each other," said Richter. "It gives them confidence and it shows them that this part of the game is still the most important: that fighting spirit, the never quit, the push to the last minute.
"And they did all those things tonight."