Herrington, Elloumi among youngest players at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Elloumi originally made his international debut for Canada last January before filing a one-time switch to represent Tunisia.

The 18-year-old forward debuted for the Eagles of Carthage during the March 2026 window and made a positive impression on head coach Sabri Lamouchi.

At club level, Elloumi has produced 2g/2a in 24 appearances (all competitions) for Vancouver. He signed a homegrown deal with the Whitecaps in September 2025, progressing from the academy to MLS NEXT Pro to the first team.