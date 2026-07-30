MLS All-Stars bask in the aura of the midsummer showcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After it was all over, with memories made and a freewheeling 4-3 victory over LIGA MX in the bank, Ashley Westwood could admit to his initial MLS All-Star skepticism.

“The minute it was announced, I was a bit – I don't know, it's different for the Englishmen, for the Europeans,” Charlotte FC ’s captain told reporters in the MLS All-Stars’ locker room deep inside Bank of America Stadium. “But once you're in it, it's incredible.”

Good vibes after the win in Charlotte 😊 MLS All-Star Game pres. by @Chime pic.twitter.com/eVlsedjbsY

Star power

All-star games are a uniquely North American phenomenon, one that players from overseas sometimes struggle to get their heads around.

But it’s beguiling: gathering with a couple dozen of your most talented peers from across the continent and putting on a show for a festive, appreciative crowd like the one that packed into B of A’s lower bowl on Wednesday night.

It helped that Son Heung-Min’s first-half brace, orchestrated by two delightful assists from New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil, boosted the energy levels early.

“I love it. I think it's so fun,” said Chicago Fire FC’s Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel, who scored the MLS side’s third goal. “It's a great way to bring the players together and celebrate the league ... I think it's a great concept.

“MLS has a lot of quality and so many talents. So it's just a fun way to showcase it.”

The fans did their part, too, roaring on both sides in this open, flowing affair and showcasing the lively supporter culture that’s taken root in this city with striking speed.

“Very, very nice. All game long you can hear the drums,” noted Vancouver Whitecaps star Thomas Müller approvingly. “Not a boring one! It was a really intense one. So I think everyone had fun.