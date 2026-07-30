MLS All-Stars bask in the aura of the midsummer showcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After it was all over, with memories made and a freewheeling 4-3 victory over LIGA MX in the bank, Ashley Westwood could admit to his initial MLS All-Star skepticism.
“The minute it was announced, I was a bit – I don't know, it's different for the Englishmen, for the Europeans,” Charlotte FC’s captain told reporters in the MLS All-Stars’ locker room deep inside Bank of America Stadium. “But once you're in it, it's incredible.”
Star power
All-star games are a uniquely North American phenomenon, one that players from overseas sometimes struggle to get their heads around.
But it’s beguiling: gathering with a couple dozen of your most talented peers from across the continent and putting on a show for a festive, appreciative crowd like the one that packed into B of A’s lower bowl on Wednesday night.
It helped that Son Heung-Min’s first-half brace, orchestrated by two delightful assists from New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil, boosted the energy levels early.
“I love it. I think it's so fun,” said Chicago Fire FC’s Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel, who scored the MLS side’s third goal. “It's a great way to bring the players together and celebrate the league ... I think it's a great concept.
“MLS has a lot of quality and so many talents. So it's just a fun way to showcase it.”
The fans did their part, too, roaring on both sides in this open, flowing affair and showcasing the lively supporter culture that’s taken root in this city with striking speed.
“Very, very nice. All game long you can hear the drums,” noted Vancouver Whitecaps star Thomas Müller approvingly. “Not a boring one! It was a really intense one. So I think everyone had fun.
“I think it was a good thing to represent the league, and now we go on.”
Summer of soccer
It’s a fleeting moment, one squeezed into a congested calendar in a FIFA World Cup year, with Leagues Cup and the MLS stretch run in the weeks ahead. With league action looming this weekend, playing time was carefully balanced and many in the squad had to hustle out of the stadium shortly after the final whistle to catch flights home.
Zinckernagel’s Fire will host Westwood and his Charlotte side at Soldier Field on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV), prompting CLTFC and All-Stars coach Dean Smith to joke about wearing out ‘Zinck’ by playing him the full 90 minutes against LIGA MX – and the Dane insisted he actually wouldn’t have minded.
“I would have loved to play 90,” he said. “It was so fun to be out there, just enjoying myself with these amazing players. I was like, ‘It's already over?’
“When you have [Nashville SC star Hany] Mukhtar and Gil and these guys, it's football IQ on a high level, so it's just fun.”
All-Star culture
All-Star status provides these players a unique opportunity not just to kick around with elite talents they’re usually battling against, but to connect as human beings – to share a meal, a conversation, perhaps a round of golf. And in the game itself, they tend to entertain, pulling out a rare trick or flick for some extra sauce.
“Normally we always compete with each other. We have hard battles,” noted Mukhtar, “and this is the time where we come all together and have a good time, getting to know each other, getting to know each other's families. That's also a very nice part of this event. We all enjoyed it.”
There’s nothing quite like it in world soccer, and those who experience it will readily defend this tradition against its doubters.
“The fact that we can share the field and more – meals, to talk to one another, and to see above the field, this is what I enjoy, honestly,” said Orlando City goalkeeper Max Crépeau.
“It's very entertaining. It's part of our game and the North American culture, you know what I mean? It's a natural thing. So personally, I do think it should happen every year, and it's just fun.”
Another All-Star adventure, another batch of new converts.
“I've embraced the American culture, I'll fully embrace the All-Star culture,” said Westwood with a wry grin.
“It's been a pleasure to be a part of. It's something I will always remember for the rest of my life.”