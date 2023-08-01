Leagues Cup tiers: Which Knockout Round teams are favorites?

The Leagues Cup group stage is now, officially, in the books. That process brought us about two weeks of games fueled by a solid dose of unpleasantries almost every time out as the wheat was thoroughly separated from the chaff (and, somehow, Santos Laguna).

As always these teams are roughly in order of how good I think they are, but what really matters is the tier designation.

Now, with a day to catch our breath and the knockout rounds just 24 hours away, it feels like a good time to take a look at the remaining 32 teams and, yes, break them into tiers.

Anyway, give me the choice of these three vs. the field and it’s pretty easy: I’m taking these three.

Bear in mind América's front three of Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín and Leo Suárez is maybe the best in the region, and is certainly the most well-balanced. Columbus only had to deal with all three of them for about 10 minutes in the middle of the second half. The Fire will have to handle that trio from the start (#PrayForChicago).

Without taking anything away from Wilfried Nancy & Co. (you’ll see the Crew near the top of the next tier), I’m going to chalk much of América's performance on Monday night up to complacency given the ease of their first group game. And I won’t be at all shocked if the blowout loss serves as a wake-up call.

Then there’s Las Aguilas. After their 4-0 win over St. Louis in game 1, it looked like they were the best team in the tournament. Then they got clobbered 4-1 in the second game vs. the Crew , and that scoreline was not a mistake: Columbus utterly dominated the final 70 minutes.

Tigres – who are the oldest team in the tournament in terms of age-weighted minutes – were less impressive in the group stage and seemed to be putting out just enough effort to win. They beat Portland and then San Jose by a goal each, never really getting out of third gear. That also describes the slow start to their Apertura season, which most (including me) are chalking up to a championship hangover after their Clausura win.

Right now, based on form and past international precedent, it feels like Monterrey are probably the favorite here. They did their typical thing in game one and counterattacked Real Salt Lake to death, then had to play on the front foot after spotting the Seattle Sounders an early 2-0 lead but still cruised to a 4-2 win .

And that’s because this trio basically owns the region. They’ve won eight of 13 CCL titles since 2010, and are the favorites to win every competition they enter. Having the biggest checkbook helps: In the past five years these teams have paid $10 million or more for 13 different players. MLS, as a whole over the entirety of the league’s history, has paid that much for just seven (four of those by Atlanta United ).

When MLS folks – fans, front-office types, players, league officials – talk about needing to compete with the best in the region, they’re talking about these three giants. MLS sides actually have a winning record and positive goal differential against Liga MX sides in CCL play since 2016 if you remove the series against this triumvirate. Add those series back into the mix, however, and it gets grim.

Just because the triumvirate are favorites doesn’t mean it’s a fait accompli (ask Toronto, who beat both Tigres and América in the 2018 CCL before losing in the final to a much worse Chivas side). They can be beaten, though even in Liga MX they are dominant, winning 11 of 24 titles since the 2010 Apertura.

Here’s the group of teams that could win this thing without sending me into a state of shock-induced catatonia:

Club León (Liga MX)

Philadelphia Union (MLS)

FC Cincinnati (MLS)

Columbus Crew (MLS)

LAFC (MLS)

New England Revolution (MLS)

Deportivo Toluca (Liga MX)

Atlas FC (Liga MX)

Nashville SC (MLS)

This is the mix of smaller but dangerous Liga MX sides (including the current CCL champs in León) and the best in MLS.

A lot of folks seem to think of León as an older side, but other than their ageless wingers (Ángel Mena is 35 and still great), they’re mostly composed of guys smack in the primes of their careers. They will not be overawed by anything they come up against in this tournament.

Philly and Cincy are probably the two best MLS teams at the moment, and I don’t think anyone would be shocked if either of them got on a run that ended with a trophy. Philly are a little more dynamic in their ability to change shapes this year, which gives them a built-in tactical advantage Jim Curtin hasn’t been afraid to use, and that we saw in group stage wins over Querétaro and Tijuana. Cincy, meanwhile, picked up probably the best win of the group stage for any MLS club when they smashed a very good Chivas side (coached by former Fire manager Veljko Paunovic) 3-1 behind a Brandon Vazquez hattie.

As I said above: Club América were probably victims of a bit of complacency and overconfidence. But no matter the circumstances you have to be really, really good to hang four on the biggest team in the region. Nobody in any competition had done it since 2020, a span of 136 games.

So yeah, the Crew just sold their No. 10 in Lucas Zelarayán, and their defense is kind of questionable, and young Patrick Schulte is prone to the occasional gaffe. And it feels a year too soon for them to lift a trophy.

They belong in this tier anyway. They know who they are, they know how they want to play (it’s the prettiest soccer in MLS) and they showed they can impose that style on giants.

LAFC are not remotely the same LAFC side that won the Supporters' Shield/MLS Cup double last year, and they don’t look like the same side that made it all the way to the CCL final this spring. They have been poor since then, but they’ve made some additions this window that could (should?) lead to better balance. And in terms of overall talent, they check the boxes.

Same goes for the Revs, though I worry their propensity to throw both fullbacks forward at the same time leaves them wildly vulnerable to being countered to death. Still, they can hang three on anybody in this tournament, and that’s a pretty good foundation to build from even if it’s high-risk, high-reward.

The same goes for Toluca with their super-dynamic wingbacks, as we saw in their 4-3 win over Nashville. They were able to make the field huge and put fractures in that Coyotes’ diamond, then pull it apart. They followed that up with a comfortable 4-1 win over Colorado.

Atlas have had to rebuild after their back-to-back league titles 18 months ago, and I’m not quite sure they belong at this level, but I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.