Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream LA Galaxy vs. Chivas

The LA Galaxy have already clinched their spot in the Leagues Cup knockouts, yet a critical match awaits Chivas Guadalajara as they look to hop past the San Jose Earthquakes in Group West 2.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

For longtime MLS fans, it's also the return of Chivas vs. the Galaxy.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández is returning to his former home at Dignity Health Sports Park, and Chivas will hope he and his teammates can lead them past the Quakes in the table.

As they continue to thrive in MLS play with 49 points in 26 games, sitting atop the Western Conference, the Carson-based club will hope a Leagues Cup run also paves the way to Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup success.

Diego Fagúndez and Gabriel Pec have taken over the Galaxy's reins this season and have continued their strong form through the mid-season tournament. Fagúndez notched his fifth goal in 27 appearances in all competitions against San Jose, while Pec added his 11th assist in 26 matches played across all competitions.

After beating the Earthquakes 2-1 in Cali Clásico, Leagues Cup version, Greg Vanney's men find themselves atop the group, with a spot in the knockout stages already clinched. Now, it's about securing top possible seeding.

It's a straightforward task for LA Galaxy in this one: just get something.

Losing isn't an option for Chivas on Sunday night. It's a must-win, whether in penalty kicks or within 90 minutes.

After picking up just a single point in a 1-1 penalty kick loss to the Earthquakes, the never-relegated Mexican side will need to climb the table if they are to advance to the Round of 32.

One of LIGA MX's most storied clubs, with 12 league titles and two Concacaf Champions Cups, adding a League Cup would be a nice boost to their history.

After former MLS star Cade Cowell's homecoming against the Quakes, it's time for Chicharito to have his turn. Mexico's all-time leading scorer returns to the Galaxy with his boyhood club. In his four years with the Galaxy, "Chicharito" scored 38g/6a in 74 matches.