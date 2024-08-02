Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream LA Galaxy vs. Chivas

The LA Galaxy have already clinched their spot in the Leagues Cup knockouts, yet a critical match awaits Chivas Guadalajara as they look to hop past the San Jose Earthquakes in Group West 2.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, Aug. 4 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández is returning to his former home at Dignity Health Sports Park, and Chivas will hope he and his teammates can lead them past the Quakes in the table.
For longtime MLS fans, it's also the return of Chivas vs. the Galaxy.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
It's a straightforward task for LA Galaxy in this one: just get something.
After beating the Earthquakes 2-1 in Cali Clásico, Leagues Cup version, Greg Vanney's men find themselves atop the group, with a spot in the knockout stages already clinched. Now, it's about securing top possible seeding.
Diego Fagúndez and Gabriel Pec have taken over the Galaxy's reins this season and have continued their strong form through the mid-season tournament. Fagúndez notched his fifth goal in 27 appearances in all competitions against San Jose, while Pec added his 11th assist in 26 matches played across all competitions.
As they continue to thrive in MLS play with 49 points in 26 games, sitting atop the Western Conference, the Carson-based club will hope a Leagues Cup run also paves the way to Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup success.
Losing isn't an option for Chivas on Sunday night. It's a must-win, whether in penalty kicks or within 90 minutes.
After picking up just a single point in a 1-1 penalty kick loss to the Earthquakes, the never-relegated Mexican side will need to climb the table if they are to advance to the Round of 32.
One of LIGA MX's most storied clubs, with 12 league titles and two Concacaf Champions Cups, adding a League Cup would be a nice boost to their history.
After former MLS star Cade Cowell's homecoming against the Quakes, it's time for Chicharito to have his turn. Mexico's all-time leading scorer returns to the Galaxy with his boyhood club. In his four years with the Galaxy, "Chicharito" scored 38g/6a in 74 matches.
Former LA Galaxy player Daniel Aguirre also returns to face his former club after his June 10 transfer, having played 60 games in all competitions for the Galaxy, tallying 2g/5a.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna
Sunday, Aug. 4 - 4 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. Atlético de San Luis
Sunday, Aug. 4 - 8 pm ET
CF Pachuca vs. Toronto FC
Sunday, Aug. 4 - 8 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul
Sunday, Aug. 4 - 8 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, UniMás
St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Juárez
Sunday, Aug. 4 - 9 pm ET
Chivas de Guadalajara vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, Aug. 4 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club Necaxa
Sunday, Aug. 4 - 10:30 pm ET
Six other MLS teams face LIGA MX opposition on Sunday.
Atlanta vs. Santos Laguna: It's an elimination match between Atlanta and Santos Laguna, with both teams needing a victory to join D.C. United in the Round of 32.
Orlando vs. San Luis: Orlando defeated CF Montréal, 4-1, to begin Leagues Cup. Now, they'll look to win their group against San Luis.
Pachuca vs. Toronto: After taking two points from their Leagues Cup opener, Toronto welcome the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winners to BMO Field.
Philadelphia vs. Cruz Azul: Philadelphia can top their group after a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC. They'll need to limit former Atlanta striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who joined Cruz Azul in mid-June.
St. Louis vs. Juárez: Juárez are riding high after a 2-0 win over FC Dallas. Meanwhile, St. Louis are looking to build off a 2-1 victory vs. Dallas where new signings Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert both scored.
Seattle vs. Necaxa: The lone MLS club to win Concacaf Champions Cup, Seattle are always must-watch in continental competitions. They'll look to complete a perfect group stage following a 2-0 win over Minnesota United.