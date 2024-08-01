Leagues Cup: Chicharito returns to LA Galaxy with Chivas

When the LA Galaxy meet Chivas de Guadalajara in a spicy Leagues Cup showdown, it will also mark the return to Dignity Health Sports Park for a player who was once the face of the club (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is back.

Mexico’s all-time leading scorer tallied 39 goals and had six assists in 82 games across all competitions in four injury-plagued seasons with the Galaxy. He was the team’s leading scorer twice (2021, '22) and departed with the seventh-most goals in club history.

“Obviously [Chicharito] is a competitor," said LA head coach Greg Vanney. "That’s the one thing with 'Chich' that you get always is he’s a super competitive guy.

"He understands the game within the game and I’m sure he’s going to be super motivated to come here and perform well and score goals against us. I’m sure his motivation will be high to be in this game and to try to execute.”