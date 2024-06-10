Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy transfer Daniel Aguirre to Chivas

Daniel Aguirre - transfer - LA Galaxy Chivas
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The LA Galaxy have transferred midfielder Daniel Aguirre to Liga MX side Chivas, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old joined LA midway through the 2021 season after starring for LA Galaxy II (now Ventura County FC). He departs with 2g/5a in 60 matches across all competitions.

"Dan’s progression from Galaxy II member to regular first-team contributor is a source of pride for the Galaxy organization," general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. "We are grateful to Dan for his service to the club and wish him the best as he continues on this next step in his journey."

An Aguirre reunion awaits this summer, as LA and Chivas are in the same Leagues Cup group (West 2). Chivas also roster ex-Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and former San Jose Earthquakes homegrown star Cade Cowell.

As the summer transfer window approaches, LA are fourth in the Western Conference with 28 points (7W-3L-7D).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

