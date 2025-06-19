Inter Miami make MLS, Concacaf history at FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami CF aren’t just competing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. They’re making history.
Behind a brilliant Lionel Messi free kick, the Herons rallied to beat Portuguese giants FC Porto, 2-1, on Thursday afternoon at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The result marked the first-ever win for an MLS side at the prestigious club tournament. Additionally, Miami are the first club in Concacaf history to defeat a European opponent in an official competition.
Now, Miami and Brazilian side Palmeiras both have four points atop the Group A standings. They'll meet Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in the group-stage finale for a spot in the knockout stage (9 pm ET | DAZN.com).
“Thank the players for today’s performance,” head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters after the game. “I think this is a historic day for our club.
“… What it means is that we’re still alive in the competition and we’re going to play our third game with the possibility of qualifying for the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup,” Mascherano added.
“I think, from where we came from, it’s not a small thing.”
Stirring comeback
Miami’s prospects looked far less promising eight minutes into Thursday’s match.
Coming off a 0-0 draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly in their Group A opener, the Herons found themselves in an early hole after Samu Aghehowa gave Porto the lead from the penalty spot.
The uphill climb could have been steeper if not for a Maxi Falcón goal-line clearance on Rodrigo Mora, as well as the post stopping Alan Varela's long-range blast shortly before halftime.
But the Herons had chances of their own and finally made them count in the second half. Telasco Segovia got the rally started in the 47th minute, first-timing Marcelo Weigandt’s cross with a clinical finish.
Messi magic
Then it was Messi’s turn to complete the comeback, using his magical left foot to beat goalkeeper Cláudio Ramos with a trademark set-piece golazo in the 54th minute.
“I’m not gonna say this to be cliché, but I had a feeling it was going in,” second-half substitute Fafà Picault said in a post-match interview with DAZN. “… It was a great goal, a great show of leadership and coming through in the clutch for us.”
Messi avoided commenting on his latest highlight-reel goal when speaking with DAZN, instead preferring to praise Miami’s overall display.
“Honestly, I’m very happy," Messi shared. "It was a great effort by the team, we did a very good job. Not only defending, but during the first half and until the second goal, 2-1, we moved the ball very well. And I’m very happy because we were left with a bitter feeling after the first game [against Al Ahly] because we thought we could’ve won it.
“… But it’s a very important victory for us and we should enjoy it.”
Statement performance
For Mascherano, the win was especially noteworthy given the performance against a traditional European powerhouse that’s a 30-time domestic champion and two-time UEFA Champions League winner, among other laurels.
“I think today we’ve understood that in soccer, obviously there are hierarchies," Mascherano said. “And we’ve faced a team that has hierarchy, has international-level players.
"But if we’re convinced of what we have to do, if we have a plan, if we support each other and play together, but especially if we dare to play, we can compete.”
Palmeiras up next
Miami will need that same mindset on Monday in their Group A finale against Palmeiras, Brazil’s most decorated side (a record 12 league titles) and three-time Copa Libertadores champions who defeated Al Ahly, 2-0, earlier on Thursday.
“What makes me happiest is that the players were able to prove to themselves that they’re capable of competing at this level,” Mascherano said. “… We were up to the challenge, we faced it head-on, we competed well.
“Today, I’m proud of the way we won. The beautiful thing about soccer is that you can win in many different ways. And today we won by playing good soccer.”
Still, Mascherano is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – and urging his players to do the same.
“We haven’t achieved anything,” he said. “But now we’ll try to rest, we’ll try to regain strength and give our all on Monday to try to qualify.”