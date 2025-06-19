Inter Miami make MLS, Concacaf history at FIFA Club World Cup

“I think, from where we came from, it’s not a small thing.”

“… What it means is that we’re still alive in the competition and we’re going to play our third game with the possibility of qualifying for the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup,” Mascherano added.

“Thank the players for today’s performance,” head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters after the game. “I think this is a historic day for our club.

Now, Miami and Brazilian side Palmeiras both have four points atop the Group A standings. They'll meet Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in the group-stage finale for a spot in the knockout stage (9 pm ET | DAZN.com ).

The result marked the first-ever win for an MLS side at the prestigious club tournament. Additionally, Miami are the first club in Concacaf history to defeat a European opponent in an official competition.

Behind a brilliant Lionel Messi free kick, the Herons rallied to beat Portuguese giants FC Porto, 2-1 , on Thursday afternoon at Atlanta United ’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But the Herons had chances of their own and finally made them count in the second half. Telasco Segovia got the rally started in the 47th minute, first-timing Marcelo Weigandt ’s cross with a clinical finish.

The uphill climb could have been steeper if not for a Maxi Falcón goal-line clearance on Rodrigo Mora, as well as the post stopping Alan Varela's long-range blast shortly before halftime.

Coming off a 0-0 draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly in their Group A opener, the Herons found themselves in an early hole after Samu Aghehowa gave Porto the lead from the penalty spot.

Telasco Segovia rips it for the first @FIFACWC goal for Miami. 💥🇻🇪 @InterMiamiCF level against Porto in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/lf1tUhBIeg

Messi magic

Then it was Messi’s turn to complete the comeback, using his magical left foot to beat goalkeeper Cláudio Ramos with a trademark set-piece golazo in the 54th minute.

“I’m not gonna say this to be cliché, but I had a feeling it was going in,” second-half substitute Fafà Picault said in a post-match interview with DAZN. “… It was a great goal, a great show of leadership and coming through in the clutch for us.”

Messi avoided commenting on his latest highlight-reel goal when speaking with DAZN, instead preferring to praise Miami’s overall display.

“Honestly, I’m very happy," Messi shared. "It was a great effort by the team, we did a very good job. Not only defending, but during the first half and until the second goal, 2-1, we moved the ball very well. And I’m very happy because we were left with a bitter feeling after the first game [against Al Ahly] because we thought we could’ve won it.