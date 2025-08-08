Leagues Cup 2025: Quarterfinal matchups & who advanced

Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One has concluded, setting the stage for four MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals from August 19-20.
Dates and times will be added when they are announced. All matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Quarterfinal matchups
- Seattle Sounders FC (MLS 1) vs. Club Puebla (LIGA MX 4)
- Inter Miami CF (MLS 2) vs. Tigres UANL (LIGA MX 3)
- LA Galaxy (MLS 3) vs. CF Pachuca (LIGA MX 2)
- Orlando City (MLS 4) vs. Toluca FC (LIGA MX 1)
Phase One: 9 points, 3W-0L-0D, +9 GD
The only perfect team in Phase One, Seattle kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign with the largest margin of victory in tournament history, downing the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners at Lumen Field.
Typifying the good vibes in the Emerald City, Pedro de la Vega scored a jaw-dropping volley against Cruz Azul, while Osaze De Rosario, son of MLS legend Dwayne De Rosario, is having a breakout tournament with two goals in three matches.
Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD
Not even Lionel Messi picking up a minor muscle injury against Club Necaxa could slow down Inter Miami as they rolled through Phase One undefeated.
Marquee summer signing Rodrigo De Paul hit the ground running with two assists against Atlas before adding his first Herons goal in the win over Pumas. Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez have also delivered clutch moments, helping the 2023 Leagues Cup champions progress into the knockout rounds.
Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +7 GD
The 2024 MLS Cup winners are gaining steam, delivering blowout wins over Club Tijuana and Santos Laguna to book their spot in Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
Silverware may be in the cards for the Galaxy, who hold hosting privileges through the Aug. 31 final. They've gotten notable contributions from Joseph Paintsil (3g/1a), Matheus Nascimento (3g/1a) and Gabriel Pec (2g/0a) throughout the tournament.
Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +6 GD
Orlando recovered from a PK defeat against Pumas with convincing victories over Atlas and Necaxa, maintaining their dreams of lifting the Leagues Cup title.
The Lions have gotten 3g/3a from midfielder Martín Ojeda, who now has a goal contribution in 13 consecutive matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, veteran striker Luis Muriel scored the fastest-ever Leagues Cup hat-trick against Necaxa.
Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +2 GD
The reigning LIGA MX champions were the first club to book a Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal berth, thanks to an undefeated Phase One.
Portuguese striker Paulinho has scored in all three games for a joint-tournament-best four goals, including a brace that spurred a comeback PK shootout victory over last year's winners, the Columbus Crew. Mexican international Alexis Vega has also been key for Los Diablos Rojos.
Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +2 GD
The current LIGA MX Apertura leaders, Pachuca have carried their strong domestic form into Leagues Cup with an impressive three-match run.
After defeating San Diego FC in a highly anticipated reunion match against Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Los Tuzos rallied to beat LAFC in PKs before concluding Phase One play with a convincing win over Houston Dynamo FC.
Phase One: 6 points, 2W-1L-0D, +3 GD
The only one of LIGA MX's "Big 5" clubs to reach the Leagues Cup knockout stages, Tigres secured qualification despite dropping their Phase One finale against LAFC.
Argentine striker Ángel Correa has been clutch, netting braces in wins over Houston and San Diego. Meanwhile, playmaker Juan Brunetta has delivered an assist in every one of Tigres' matches for a joint-best three helpers.
Phase One: 6 points, 2W-1L-0D, +2 GD
Puebla are perhaps the underdog among the quarterfinalists, advancing after beating NYCFC and Montréal. That's largely thanks to Uruguayan forward Emiliano Gómez, who has a team-best 2g/1a this tournament.
During the 2024-25 LIGA MX season, Puebla finished 15th in the Apertura and 17th in the Clausura. Now, they're looking to defy the odds.