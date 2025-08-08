Leagues Cup 2025: Quarterfinal matchups & who advanced

Not even Lionel Messi picking up a minor muscle injury against Club Necaxa could slow down Inter Miami as they rolled through Phase One undefeated.

Marquee summer signing Rodrigo De Paul hit the ground running with two assists against Atlas before adding his first Herons goal in the win over Pumas. Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez have also delivered clutch moments, helping the 2023 Leagues Cup champions progress into the knockout rounds.