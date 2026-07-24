Hell is Real! Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati in rivalry clash

One of MLS's biggest rivalries awaits on Saturday evening, as the Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati in the heated Hell is Real derby.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Saturday, July 25 | 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
Where
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Field | Columbus, Ohio
Standings
- 11th in Eastern Conference
- 16 points (4W-8L-4D)
Last game
Columbus returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break with a 2-1 home defeat to New York City FC.
Nicolás Fernández Mercau opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 28th minute before Agustín Ojeda doubled NYCFC's advantage in the 70th, with Dániel Gazdag's second-half stoppage-time penalty providing only late consolation.
Players to watch
- Max Arfsten: One of MLS's top attacking fullbacks, Arfsten has 4g/4a this season after representing the USMNT at the World Cup.
- Steven Moreira: The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year remains a cornerstone of Columbus' back line and returns to club action after helping Cape Verde author a memorable Cinderella run at the World Cup.
- Dániel Gazdag: Acquired in a blockbuster cash-for-player trade with Philadelphia last season, the Hungarian midfielder is the Union's all-time leading scorer with 72 goals in 161 appearances (all competitions).
Need to know
It's been a challenging season for Columbus, who parted ways with head coach Henrik Rydström before the World Cup break. Laurent Courtois took over on an interim basis.
But with plenty of proven talent on the roster, and the likes of Brais Méndez and Eric Bailly en route as summer signings, the Crew have ample opportunity to turn their season around.
Standings
- 5th in Eastern Conference
- 23 points (6W-5L-5D)
Last game
Cincinnati returned from the World Cup break in style, outlasting Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a wild 4-3 thriller.
Evander starred with a spectacular goal and an assist, while Pavel Bucha added a brace to help Cincy emerge from a back-and-forth affair with three points and a potentially momentum-building victory.
Players to watch
- Evander: One of MLS's premier No. 10s, the Brazilian has 10g/7a this season and is capable of producing a match-changing moment at any time.
- Kévin Denkey: The imposing striker gives Cincinnati a powerful focal point up top and has consistently found the net since arriving from Belgian side Cercle Brugge, with 32 goals in 55 matches across all competitions.
- Miles Robinson: The two-time MLS All-Star and Best XI selection remains one of Cincinnati's defensive anchors after adding a World Cup appearance to his extensive USMNT résumé.
Need to know
After establishing themselves among the Eastern Conference elite under Pat Noonan in recent seasons, Cincinnati haven't consistently reached those heights in 2026.
But their thrilling win against Vancouver offered a reminder of their potential, with an Evander-led attack looking capable of overwhelming even the league's top teams.
Despite falling in their last match, the Crew hold 55% of the market, while rivals Cincinnati, who will be on the road, are at 24%, looking to make it three wins in a row.
Market insights shared are current as of Friday, July 24 at 10:30 am ET.