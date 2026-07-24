Hell is Real! Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati in rivalry clash

One of MLS's biggest rivalries awaits on Saturday evening, as the Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati in the heated Hell is Real derby.

Standings

11th in Eastern Conference

16 points (4W-8L-4D)

Last game

Nicolás Fernández Mercau opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 28th minute before Agustín Ojeda doubled NYCFC's advantage in the 70th, with Dániel Gazdag's second-half stoppage-time penalty providing only late consolation.

Players to watch

Max Arfsten: One of MLS's top attacking fullbacks, Arfsten has 4g/4a this season after representing the USMNT at the World Cup.

One of MLS's top attacking fullbacks, Arfsten has 4g/4a this season after representing the USMNT at the World Cup. Steven Moreira: The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year remains a cornerstone of Columbus' back line and returns to club action after helping Cape Verde author a memorable Cinderella run at the World Cup.

The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year remains a cornerstone of Columbus' back line and returns to club action after helping Cape Verde author a memorable Cinderella run at the World Cup. Dániel Gazdag: Acquired in a blockbuster cash-for-player trade with Philadelphia last season, the Hungarian midfielder is the Union's all-time leading scorer with 72 goals in 161 appearances (all competitions).

Need to know

It's been a challenging season for Columbus, who parted ways with head coach Henrik Rydström before the World Cup break. Laurent Courtois took over on an interim basis.