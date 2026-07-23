Matchday 18: Hell is Real, Cali Clásico & Griezmann's home debut!

What better way to get back into the MLS regular season swing than big-time rivalry showdowns?
That's just what Matchday 18 has in store, starting with the latest chapter of Hell is Real, with Columbus Crew hosting fierce rival FC Cincinnati and ending with the California Clásico, as the San Jose Earthquakes clash with the LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium.
Oh, and in between, there's Antoine Griezmann's home debut with Orlando City taking on Supporters' Shield-leading Nashville SC.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes
This is the 22nd edition of the Hell is Real derby, with Columbus holding a 9W-6L-6D edge. The rivals have split a pair of MLS Cup Playoffs presented by Audi meetings, with FC Cincinnati winning last year's Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Cincy are coming off a thrilling 4-3 home win over Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Star playmaker Evander delivered 1g/1a, and Pavel Bucha scored a brace for the Orange & Blue.
Columbus, meanwhile, will look to turn the page on their 2-1 midweek home defeat to New York City FC. Newly-acquired Designated Player Brais Méndez was in attendance at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, but didn't suit up for the Crew. Will he make his MLS debut in Hell is Real?
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Antoine Griezmann has proved an instant hit for Orlando City, scoring on his MLS debut as the Lions cruised to a 4-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday in arguably their finest performance of the season.
Now, Griezmann is set to make his first appearance in front of his new fans when the Lions welcome Supporters' Shield-leading Nashville SC to Inter.co Stadium on Saturday night.
Can Orlando keep the Grizi-inspired vibes going against the likes of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Co.?
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
It's one of the most storied rivalries in MLS, and when the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy square off in front of an expected bumper crowd at Stanford Stadium, it will be their 105th all-time meeting.
The Galaxy have a 54W-34L-20D lead, but the Quakes have the edge of late, winning 1-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park and playing to a 1-1 draw at Stanford Stadium last season.
Can Timo Werner inspire San Jose to victory in his first Cali Clásico, or will the Marco Reus-led Galaxy play spoiler and, in the process, snap a three-game winless streak?