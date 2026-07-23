Matchday 18: Hell is Real, Cali Clásico & Griezmann's home debut!

This is the 22nd edition of the Hell is Real derby, with Columbus holding a 9W-6L-6D edge. The rivals have split a pair of MLS Cup Playoffs presented by Audi meetings, with FC Cincinnati winning last year's Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Columbus, meanwhile, will look to turn the page on their 2-1 midweek home defeat to New York City FC. Newly-acquired Designated Player Brais Méndez was in attendance at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, but didn't suit up for the Crew. Will he make his MLS debut in Hell is Real?